What Is The Lexus LM And Is It Available In The US?
Being Toyota's luxury division, Lexus has a diverse lineup of vehicles that cater to a wide variety of customer preferences. They range from SUVs to sedans, sports cars, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and even fully electric models such as the Lexus RZ. Despite the lengthy list of vehicles on offer, there are some Lexus models you won't find on dealership lots in the States, such as the Lexus LM, as it is not officially sold in the U.S. Short for Luxury Mover, the LM is a luxury minivan that was first introduced in 2019 ahead of the 2020 model year in markets like China, India, and Southeast Asia.
The posh multipurpose vehicle (MPV) was originally based on the third-generation Toyota Alphard built on the Toyota New MC platform that also underpinned the Toyota Harrier, Toyota Avensis, Toyota Previa, and Lexus CT. However, the current generation is built on the TNGA-K platform, which it shares with the ninth-generation Toyota Camry introduced for the 2025 model year. There have been two generations of the Lexus LM since that initial launch, with its availability now broadened to more than 60 countries, including Europe and Japan. Despite this market expansion, the LM is still not available in the U.S.
Why doesn't Lexus sell the LM in the U.S.?
Lexus hasn't given a reason for not selling the Lexus LM in the U.S., but we can make educated guesses based on the current market situation as to why that is the case. An obvious explanation for why the Lexus LM isn't available in the U.S. would be that Americans in general dislike minivans, evidenced by their slow sales. According to The Atlantic, demand for minivans in the U.S. declined by 80% by 2023, after peaking at 1.3 million units back in 2000. And, in response to the slowing consumer demand, automakers have had to discontinue some of the few available minivans offered in the U.S.
The seven-seater Mercedes-Benz Metris, for example, struggled to find new owners since launching in the States for the 2016 model year. GoodCarBadCar data suggests it sold just 4,701 units in its first year. And while the sales numbers gradually improved from then on, reaching a high of 23,286 units in 2023, they likely still weren't compelling enough to entice Lexus into wanting to sell the LM in the U.S. As a matter of fact, Mercedes-Benz itself didn't think the van's performance was high enough to keep going and has since discontinued the Metris in the U.S. following the 2023 model year.
Although it speaks to an entirely different market, disappointing minivan sales were also why Ford decided to withdraw the Ford Transit Connect from the U.S. in 2023. Rewind to 2020 or 2018, and you'll also find vans like the Nissan NV200 or Chevy City Express, which were previously put out to pasture over their failure to appeal to American buyers.
America's obsession with big vehicles probably seems insurmountable for the Lexus LM
Another explanation for Lexus's reluctance to offer the LM in the States could be related to its compact size. Americans' fondness for big SUVs and trucks is no secret, and since this fascination with huge cars shows no signs of slowing – trucks and SUVs currently have a 78% slice of new car sales in the U.S. — you'd imagine there are fewer and fewer new customers to reach for a comparatively smaller vehicle like the LM.
Although the current second-generation Lexus LM is longer, wider, and taller than the outgone first-gen model at 201.8 inches long, 74.4 inches wide, and an impressive 77 inches high (the wheelbase remains the same at 118.1 inches), it still pales in comparison to out-and-out luxury vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade rides on a 121-inch wheelbase and boasts 211.92 inches of length as well as 81.08 inches of width, making it a pretty big people mover next to the Lexus LM, even with the latter's 0.30 height advantage.
That's even before you consider the LM's bone-chilling base list price of £89,305 (about $113,128 at current exchange rate) for the United Kingdom version. For context, a 2025 Cadillac Escalade begins at $89,590 (MSRP). Put that staggering amount alongside the little demand for minivans, and it's easy to see why Lexus is hesitant about bringing the LM to the States.
What's inside the Lexus LM?
The Lexus LM can be had either as a three-row minivan that seats up to seven people or an ultra-luxurious, two-row, chauffeur-driven MPV with seating for four passengers. The four-seater offers supremely cosseting seats with heating and cooling functionality, hand-stitched leather upholstery, and a temperature detection sensor that automatically adapts the cabin's temperature based on the occupants' body heat. The vehicle also has quiet-opening power sliding doors, a privacy glass, a 14-liter refrigerator, a heated ottoman, heated armrests, and a 48-inch display mounted on the center partition just behind the front seats — the standard version has a 14-inch rear seat entertainment system.
A wireless smartphone charger, wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, and 21- or 23-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system are also part of the package. As for performance, the Lexus LM has a 2.5-liter hybrid engine good for 247 hp (184 kW). And with that, the minivan can accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 8.7 seconds, according to Lexus. The Japanese automaker also estimates the fuel economy of the Lexus LM to be between 38.1 and 42.1 mpg.