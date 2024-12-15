What Is The Lexus LM And Is It Available In The US?

Lexus hasn't given a reason for not selling the Lexus LM in the U.S., but we can make educated guesses based on the current market situation as to why that is the case. An obvious explanation for why the Lexus LM isn't available in the U.S. would be that Americans in general dislike minivans, evidenced by their slow sales. According to The Atlantic, demand for minivans in the U.S. declined by 80% by 2023, after peaking at 1.3 million units back in 2000. And, in response to the slowing consumer demand, automakers have had to discontinue some of the few available minivans offered in the U.S.

Advertisement

The seven-seater Mercedes-Benz Metris, for example, struggled to find new owners since launching in the States for the 2016 model year. GoodCarBadCar data suggests it sold just 4,701 units in its first year. And while the sales numbers gradually improved from then on, reaching a high of 23,286 units in 2023, they likely still weren't compelling enough to entice Lexus into wanting to sell the LM in the U.S. As a matter of fact, Mercedes-Benz itself didn't think the van's performance was high enough to keep going and has since discontinued the Metris in the U.S. following the 2023 model year.

Although it speaks to an entirely different market, disappointing minivan sales were also why Ford decided to withdraw the Ford Transit Connect from the U.S. in 2023. Rewind to 2020 or 2018, and you'll also find vans like the Nissan NV200 or Chevy City Express, which were previously put out to pasture over their failure to appeal to American buyers.

Advertisement