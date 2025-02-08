Transmission Vs. Power Steering Fluid: What's The Difference Between Them?

Modern vehicles rely on a host of fluids to send us down the road. Some, like engine oil and coolant, are well-known, while others, like differential fluid, are less-familiar to average motorists. Regardless of whether you're an automotive fluid expert or novice, if you own and drive a car, you need to maintain these fluids regularly. If you visit a professional shop for maintenance jobs, you don't have to worry about understanding the difference between them and how to service them.

However, if you're into DIY car jobs, it's important to recognize each of the fluids your vehicle uses, not only for performing maintenance tasks, but also for recognizing and identifying leaks. It's usually pretty easy to tell the difference between standard liquids like engine oil and coolant or gasoline and brake fluid, thanks to characteristic smells, consistencies, and colors. However, for things like transmission fluid and power steering fluid, which are often both red with similar odors, understanding the differences can be tricky.

Depending on your car's age and the type of gearbox it has, there may be many differences between the fluids used in its transmission and power steering system. Manual transmission fluid is generally a brownish, amber color, while automatic transmission fluid (ATF) is usually red. Power steering fluid is also usually red. However, there are often chemical differences between these liquids, like the addition of detergents and other additives to reduce friction in transmissions. If you're interested in a deeper dive into the differences between these fluids, as well as an explanation of whether they can ever be used interchangeably, stick around. As a lifelong car nerd and former professional mechanic, I'll break it all down for you.

