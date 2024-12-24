What Is CVT Fluid And Is It The Same As Transmission Fluid?

CVT fluid is a fully synthetic lubricant formulated to meet the crucial demands of vehicles equipped with a continuously variable transmission. Like the oil inside an internal combustion engine or conventional automatic gearbox, the CVT fluid is the lifeblood of a CVT transmission. CVT oil provides consistent lubrication of internal parts like the pulleys, belts, or chains to minimize friction and wear.

Advertisement

It also helps dissipate excess heat that could otherwise destroy the gearbox when it overheats. The absence of physical gears means CVTs are more likely to overheat under extreme driving conditions (towing, climbing hills, etc.), so they need the right oil that deals with excessive heat. Conventional ATF oil has similar anti-wear and anti-foaming additives as CVT fluid, but the latter has long-life friction modifiers to prevent slipping and jerking without promoting wear.

As with any automatic transmission, using the correct fluid could spell the difference between many years of trouble-free operation or costly downtime. Using the correct type of CVT fluid when draining or topping up your car's CVT gearbox is cheap insurance against expensive repairs. Remember to check the owner's manual to find the best type of CVT fluid for your ride.

Advertisement