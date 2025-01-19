10 Used Cars You Can Safely Buy With Over 100,000 Miles
Buying a used car — particularly one on the lower end of the price spectrum — can be fraught. And with so many makes and models to choose from, making the right choice can be further complicated. A recent report by The Zebra shows that the length of time Americans hold on to their cars has risen to about eight years, affecting pricing and availability.
While things are tough for buyers in the used car market, there are some positives to consider. Back in the '60s and '70s, people considered cars with 100,000 miles worn out -– in fact, many odometers only displayed 99,999 miles. Mercedes first added a sixth digit in 1971, with Americans following a decade or more later. Fortunately, they last much longer today, and many cars go for 300,000 miles and beyond.
If you are looking at cars with a few miles on it, reliability, durability, and cost of repairs affect the ownership experience. It is best to buy reliable cars you can keep on the road affordably and retire only when you are ready rather than wait until the car decides to give up the ghost for you. Some models, provided routine maintenance is up to date, are safer bets than others in this scenario. However, since Toyota tends to dominate charts of most reliable models, the following 10 cars illustrate without any ranking whatsoever a wider variety of available used models that should be good buys with 100,000 miles or more.
Mazda MX-5
Upon its introduction in 1989, few of the people working at Mazda could have predicted the MX-5 would still be in production more than 30 years later. The company's aesthetic combined traditional British sports car design merged with Japanese reliability, which helped it it not only survive but thrive as the world's best-selling sports car.
While the MX-5 — also known as the Miata — could hardly be called practical, the two-seat soft top roadster is a compelling option for those with little need for space but desire something fun to drive. While the MX-5 has never been one to boast huge horsepower numbers, its lightweight chassis turns mediocre power into thrilling driving through the bends. When it comes down to it, it is hard not to love driving a Miata.
Fortunately, MX-5 models are known to be reliable. They receive generally high marks for reliability but do suffer from a few problems, including issues with the top. When looking at a higher mileage MX-5, be sure the top is well-kept as a replacement can be pricey. Plenty of owners and professional reviewers give it high marks for reliability in recent years and reaching 200,000 miles is not uncommon.
Honda Accord
Honda has offered its Accord since 1976, demonstrating the automaker's ability to build quality cars with leading innovation through the years. While first offered only as a hatchback, a sedan joined the lineup later and eventually supplanted it as the only option. Its sales success rested upon Honda's ability to offer a well-built car that is comfortable and attractive while delivering a high level of reliability year after year. Still in production, we now have 11 generations of Honda Accord on the road. With millions having been produced, used Accords are easy to find.
With the Accord's reputation, buying one with more than 100,000 miles should be no problem. While the cutoff for the Honda Certified Pre-Owned program is 80,000 miles, for model years going back to 2014, HondaTrue Used offers limited warranty coverage with the option to purchase Honda Care for additional coverage for mechanical failures. That makes available a wide range of used Accords with higher miles that offer a lot of peace of mind.
Considering that so many older Accords are still on the road, even older models can still be good and reliable cars. Data collected by Auto Trader suggests the best model years to buy used are from 2009 to 2012, and it is safe to assume most of these will have more than 100,000 miles. Those with less will surely be priced accordingly. You might avoid some from 2000 to 2008, but if you find a '90s model with less than 150,000 miles, get it because they're brilliant.
Ford Crown Victoria —- Mercury Grand Marquis — Lincoln Town Car
With production having ended in 2011, cars based on Ford's Panther platform – such as the Crown Victoria, the Mercury Grand Marquis, and the Lincoln Town Car – are a bit on the older side of the used car market. However, so many of these were made that millions are still on the roads today and they come up for sale quite often, although conditions vary wildly.
Although the Panther platform dates back to 1979, the 1992 Crown Victoria and Grand Marquis made it legendary. These cars represent the last of the large American family sedan built with a body resting on a solid frame. 1992 also marked the debut of the Modular 4.6-liter V8 engine, which proved to be efficient, reliable, and incredibly long lasting.
Often serving as police cars and taxicabs, these cars proved they could handle high mileage use. Chances are, you could find listings for any one of these three Panther cars for sale in your area with between 100,000 and 150,000 miles for a reasonable price. The best part is when you do have a problem, parts are dirt cheap. For instance, Rock Auto stocks a water pump for just $25. Plus, you get seating for six and a trunk the size of a Miata.
Toyota Camry
Sometimes a car's styling matters less than its utility. While it might be hard to argue that any given Toyota Camry is ugly, nobody is ever taking pictures of a stock Camry to post on their feed for likes. Beyond that, Toyota has plenty of reasons to celebrate its Camry -– it's been the best selling sedan in America for 10 or more model years. If flashy styling didn't push it to the top position, it was something else.
What has always kept the Camry afloat is dogged reliability. Motor Biscuit reported that a Camry is expected to last 200,000 to 300,000 miles, although it seems as though Camry reliability is just common knowledge by now. Ask anyone if a Toyota is reliable, and they will tell you yes.
While they do have a strong reputation preceding them, there are a few years of Camry you should probably avoid. Some sixth-gen cars, made from 2007 to 2011, have more than just the usual problems reported with them. Otherwise, complaints are low. If you have ever driven a nicely kept fourth-gen car, which were made from 1997 to 2001, you know how tight and well-balanced they are. They won't be any help crossing a finish line — nor will they help you get a date — but they are great choices for a daily commute or a weekend trip anywhere.
Mazda 3
Mazda introduced a new car for the 2004 model year that would also introduce a new naming convention, using a single number. As such, the Mazda 3 would be the first in a continuing line of Mazda cars indicated by a single number, although most of the current lineup also have an alpha prefix. Regardless, the Mazda 3 was well-received and earned praise from the motoring press, who noted it for having excellent styling alongside a comfortable cabin and impressive handling.
A couple of years later, Mazda turbocharged a wagon version of the 3, dubbed the Mazdaspeed 3, giving it 263 horsepower and unique touches inside and out. Although it was a great car, the Mazdaspeed division of Mazda has since been folded. Regardless, any Mazda 3 is likely to be a good buy, even with beyond 100,000 miles. It will just be a lot more fun if it has a turbo.
Most years of Mazda 3 are safe bets, although those made from 2010 to 2014 are said to have a few issues. Transmission and clutch issues on some of these models caused some headaches, but any car with more than 100,000 miles should have had those resolved by now. Still, you should be sure to check the car's history, if possible. So long as the car is well maintained and hasn't been driven hard its whole life –- be aware that many of the vehicles that feature a turbo are more likely to have suffered from this –- a Mazda 3 will be enjoyable to drive for many years to come.
Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius launched in Japan in 1998, followed by a U.S. debut two years later. While it did not see instant success, it steadily grew to be a leader in its segment. As Toyota expanded its hybrid tech, nearly all automakers adopted some version of it. Part of the spread of hybrid tech is the incredible reliability Toyota baked into each Prius built.
The Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive was built to last from the start. The small gas engine features strengthened internals to stand up to repeated stop/start cycles and relies on the hybrid electric motor rather than a traditional 12-volt starter motor. Furthermore, the CVT transmission also features heavy duty parts to withstand high stress levels. With the second-gen Prius, the battery warranty was initially increased to 100,000 miles to convince buyers to opt for a new technology. The result of this is countless Prius models with 200,000 to 300,000 miles on the original drivetrain and battery.
No matter what year model Prius you may be considering, 100,000 miles on the odometer is just getting started. With regular maintenance, a higher mileage Prius should need nothing. Furthermore, due to its regenerative braking that is managed by the motor, the brake pads can also last a very long time -– some owners report going well over 100,000 miles on the original pads. Lastly, the Prius overall Quality Index Rating for reliability given by Dashboard Light stands at 100%, which few cars can achieve.
Suzuki Kizashi
Most Americans already familiar with Suzuki motorcycles became acquainted with its automobiles upon the launch of the fun and indestructible Suzuki Samurai in 1986. With an instant sales success on the books, Suzuki grew its nationwide dealer network, adding additional models over the years. This venture eventually petered out, resulting in Suzuki's withdrawal from the American auto market in 2012, but not before delivering a genuinely nice parting shot before its exit.
Suzuki automobiles have for years excelled at giving buyers small cars at highly affordable prices without any compromise on quality, reliability, or style -– a 2024 survey performed by the John Banks Group placed Suzuki within the top five best scoring brands for owner reported reliability. That is why it is unfortunate that the Kizashi sedan, which debuted for the 2010 model year, failed to prevent Suzuki's North American departure.
As a mid-size sedan, the Kizashi was situated in the market against the Camry, Altima, and the Accord. Suzuki put a lot into the build quality and gave us a car punching above its weight with a real premium look and feel, particularly from the high quality materials used for the interior. And with the range-topping SLS model, you got AWD, leather, and a 425-watt Rockford Fosgate premium stereo. However, Suzuki never sold in large volumes, making the Kizashi a bit of a rarity. Should you find one, miles will likely be over 100,000, but it should still be a solid buy, especially if you find one with the factory-installed Rockford Fosgate subwoofer.
Lexus GX470
Toyota's off-road vehicle production dates back to the Korean War and eventually led to the production of the Land Cruiser. After a couple of decades, Toyota added the smaller and slightly more civilized 4Runner to its offerings. As a popular option for Toyota buyers, a luxury version arrived in 2003, the Lexus GX470.
Starting in 2003, Lexus offered the GX470, an ultra-premium off-roader equipped with a 4.7-liter V8 providing ample power for the passengers riding in sublime comfort swaddled by fine leather and catered to by pretty much every electronic convenience feature available at the time.
While the GX has some deficiencies, there is no denying the sumptuous luxury of your surroundings while piloting one. While few of these are ever destined to make use of their substantial off-road capability, it is built to take whatever you can throw at it. As a Toyota product, it will be predictably reliable -– Dashboard Light gives it a 100% reliability score. One other significant factor about buying one of these vehicles is that you are much more likely to find one with 200,000 rather than one with 100,000 miles. Furthermore, even at 20 years old and with 230,000 miles, you will still likely pay more than $10,000 for one. Still, it is probably worth it.
Honda Fit
The car Americans know as the Honda Fit first sold as a 2003 model, although overseas it was known as the Honda Jazz from 2001. In Japan, the Jazz knocked off the Toyota Corolla as the best-selling car in 2002, breaking a 33-year streak. All that is just to say the Fit is a great little car, and early adopters knew it.
Although the Fit is a small subcompact car, its exterior is a bit deceptive and those who have driven one say it feels much larger inside than you would think considering its exterior dimensions. With a 1.5-liter 109 horsepower engine in the 2007 model paired to manual or automatic transmission, performance of the little five-door car is far from blistering but more than reasonable to get to highway speeds. Furthermore, fuel economy is excellent, making the Fit a great commuter car that will be cost-effective and reasonably comfortable.
Honda may have experienced some issues with quality over the past 20 or so years, but it seems the Fit is exempt as its Dashboard Light reliability score sits at an impressive 92.
Chevrolet Silverado
The current Chevrolet Silverado dates back to 1999 when it replaced the C/K full-size pickup. Since then, its size has grown as well as its level of technology and comfort. Furthermore, Chevy has offered several reliable V8 engines in the Silverado, pleasing customers with excellent power and efficiency. Part of a Chevy truck's allure since 1955 has been its V8 engine, which has a reputation for being a reliable and cost-effective source of rugged power.
An issue anyone looking to buy a used pickup will face immediately is the cost. Since modern trucks offer comfortable driving with more passenger capacity than ever, they are no longer reserved for work duties, and millions of truck owners use them as daily drivers. Furthermore, because they can be used to do a wide range of work activities, businesses keep them in demand. The result is that used trucks retain value and can be pricey, which means almost any Silverado you find will likely have at least 100,000 miles on it. However, as long as it has not been abused, it will still carry you and your equipment 100,000 miles more with minimal problems.
To protect yourself, choose your truck wisely. Extensive off-road use and hauling of heavy loads causes wear, particularly on the suspension. However, with a thorough inspection, including viewing any maintenance records available, buying a used Silverado is generally a fine choice.