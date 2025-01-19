10 Used Cars You Can Safely Buy With Over 100,000 Miles

Buying a used car — particularly one on the lower end of the price spectrum — can be fraught. And with so many makes and models to choose from, making the right choice can be further complicated. A recent report by The Zebra shows that the length of time Americans hold on to their cars has risen to about eight years, affecting pricing and availability.

While things are tough for buyers in the used car market, there are some positives to consider. Back in the '60s and '70s, people considered cars with 100,000 miles worn out -– in fact, many odometers only displayed 99,999 miles. Mercedes first added a sixth digit in 1971, with Americans following a decade or more later. Fortunately, they last much longer today, and many cars go for 300,000 miles and beyond.

If you are looking at cars with a few miles on it, reliability, durability, and cost of repairs affect the ownership experience. It is best to buy reliable cars you can keep on the road affordably and retire only when you are ready rather than wait until the car decides to give up the ghost for you. Some models, provided routine maintenance is up to date, are safer bets than others in this scenario. However, since Toyota tends to dominate charts of most reliable models, the following 10 cars illustrate without any ranking whatsoever a wider variety of available used models that should be good buys with 100,000 miles or more.

