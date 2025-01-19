6 USB-C Gadgets Every iPhone User Should Know About

Since the iPhone officially entered USB-C land and left Lightning connectivity behind, owners of newer iterations of the popular smartphone have had the pleasure of exploring a wider variety of accessories and adjacent gadgetry. With something as basic as a USB-C cable, you can use an iPhone 15 or newer to charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, or even another newer iPhone, albeit a bit slower.

If you're on the hunt for the most essential paraphernalia to use with your iPhone, your first stop ought to be several cords and charger heads — one for your bedside, another one for around the house, and one to travel with — to ensure that your device is never low on battery. Of course, if you want something a bit more exciting, you can explore a number of gadget categories that you must have covered as a well-rounded iPhone user. For instance, you can purchase products that can enhance your iPhone's audio and display capabilities, as well as your ability to utilize your device for entertainment purposes.

To help you get started, below are a few suggestions of gadgets you should consider getting to use with your iPhone. Note that since this is a roundup of items that have USB-C connectivity, compatibility is limited to the iPhone 15 lineup or newer.

