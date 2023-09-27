5 Of The Best USB-C Adapters For Connecting An iPhone 15 To An HDMI Monitor
With the iPhone 15 series, Apple has finally made the switch to USB-C, making it more convenient to charge your phone and transfer data. With the USB-C port, you can also easily connect your iPhone 15 to a variety of devices, including microphones, SD card adapters, USB to Ethernet adapters, external storage devices, CarPlay-compatible vehicles, and monitors and external displays.
If you have a USB-C monitor, you can use a USB-C cable to mirror your iPhone's display. iPhones use the DisplayPort protocol and support up to 4K video output at 60Hz. Some USB-C monitors can even charge your iPhone while they're mirroring the display. If you need to connect to a monitor with an HDMI port though, you'll need a USB-C to HDMI cable or a USB-C to HDMI adapter.
These HDMI adapters have a USB-C cable on one end that connects to your iPhone and an HDMI port on the other. You'll need to plug an HDMI cable into a monitor and the other end into the adapter. You can use the same adapter to connect your iPhone to a TV. While Apple does offer AirPlay to wirelessly stream photos and videos, not all external displays support this feature, which is where HDMI comes in handy. If you're in the market for a USB-C to HDMI adapter for your iPhone 15, here's a roundup of the best options you can buy.
Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter
Apple makes its own USB-C to HDMI adapter in the form of its USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. The adapter features three ports: HDMI, USB, and USB-C. This allows you to connect your iPhone to a monitor over HDMI while simultaneously using the USB-C port for power. The adapter supports UHD (3840 x 2160) video output at 60Hz for the iPhone 15 series, as well as other devices such as the iPad Pro and Mac. Other supported resolutions include 1080p at 60Hz and UHD at 30Hz.
The full-size USB port is convenient when you want to connect your iPhone to accessories like a portable charger, camera, or flash drive. The adapter needs to connect to an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, which also works great for older iPads with a USB-C port. The only downside to this adapter is the price. At $69, it's about three times more expensive than third-party multiport adapters, many of which are equally good.
Uni USB-C to HDMI adapter
If you're looking for a reliable, affordable USB-C to HDMI adapter, this Uni adapter is a great choice. Priced at just $12.99, the adapter supports up to 4K video output at 60Hz. It's also downwards compatible with 4K at 30Hz and 1080p at 60Hz/30Hz, and supports the HDCP 2.2 standard to let you stream content from platforms like Netflix, Max, and Disney+.
The adapter features a single HDMI 2.0 port and is great if you're only looking to connect your iPhone to a monitor. It features a sturdy nylon braided cable, and the USB-C connector has a rubberized non-slip panel that makes it easy to plug and unplug. The casing is made of an aluminum alloy for better heat dissipation, and the adapter's small size makes it travel-friendly too. The Uni adapter is compatible with a variety of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Android phones and tablets, and Windows PCs.
JSAUX USB-C to HDMI adapter
The JSAUX USB-C to HDMI adapter is one of the most affordable options at $9.99. While it supports 4K video playback, it's restricted to 30Hz, which isn't great for gaming or fast-paced video playback. JSAUX also sells an adapter that supports 4K video at 60Hz, but this is slightly more expensive at $12.99. This HDMI adapter comes in Black, Gray, and Red colors. You can also pick up the adapter in a pack of two for $19.99 or a pack of five for $47.99.
The JSAUX adapter has a braided nylon cable and aluminum housing for added durability and heat transmission. It also includes a chip for better 4K playback. You can use the adapter to connect your iPhone to a MacBook, TV, monitor, or projector. It's compatible with a variety of USB-C devices, including the iPhone 15 series, iPads, Macs, Android smartphones, and Windows tablets.
Anker USB-C to HDMI adapter
Anker is a trusted brand when it comes to chargers, cables, and power banks, and it makes reliable adapters, too. The Anker USB-C to HDMI adapter is among the more popular options, with over 28,000 ratings on Amazon. Priced at $12.99, it's affordable but offers everything you need in a USB-C to HDMI adapter. The adapter supports 4K video output at 60Hz, and thanks to a plug-and-play design, you don't require any setup before using it to connect your iPhone 15 to an external monitor. The adapter will also work with other USB-C devices, including iPads, Macs, Android smartphones, and Windows PCs.
The Anker HDMI adapter is compact and easily slipped into a purse or pocket. Like most other third-party adapters, it comes with a nylon braided cable and aluminum casing for added durability. As an added bonus, it has an 18-month warranty and access to Anker's customer service.
Battony USB-C Multiport AV Adapter
If you're looking for a USB-C to HDMI multiport adapter for your iPhone 15, this one from Battony is a cheaper alternative to Apple's adapter. Priced at $18.99, the adapter features an HDMI port, USB-C (PD) port, and USB 3.0 port. The only downside to this adapter is that it supports a maximum resolution of 4K at 30Hz instead of 60Hz.
The lower refresh rate means you might notice some blurriness and frame drops if you're using it to mirror your iPhone's display for gaming or watching fast-paced videos. The adapter is downwards compatible with other resolutions though, including 2K at 60Hz and 1080p at 60Hz, so you could downgrade the resolution if you want to stream at 60Hz.
The USB 3.0 port supports up to 5Gbps data transfers and lets you connect devices like cameras, gaming controllers, and USB flash drives. The USB-C port is PD-equipped, supporting up to 100W of power. The Battony adapter features an aluminum alloy casing with an anti-fingerprint design and comes with an 18-month warranty. It's compatible with most USB-C and HDMI devices.