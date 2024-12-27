9 Of The Best Mobile Microphones You Can Buy In 2024 (According To User Ratings)
Content creators, journalists, and podcasters rely on mobile microphones to capture quality audio beyond the studio. They offer portability and convenience, and their versatility allows for recording outdoors, in a car, or between locations. Operation is often wireless, with battery-powered mobile mics not requiring external power sources. Most of them are also compatible with mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, making content easy to record and share. They're also generally more affordable than professional equipment, with the best budget-friendly microphones still offering the high quality needed for on-the-go shoots.
With so many vloggers, YouTubers, filmmakers, and you-name-it-ers pumping out content from every corner of the planet these days, sales of mobile microphones have never been so high. That also means the market is flooded with options. With so many brands floating around, including many Amazon sellers with strange names and pages and pages of products on such platforms, choosing one can be tricky. Many people look to user ratings for advice, but wading through them can often be overwhelming. There are always going to be fake reviews claiming that a $20 mic matches the performance of the highest-quality microphones.
We've done our best to filter out these reviews and deliver a clear list of the best mobile microphones according to user ratings.
Hollyland Lark M2 Lavalier
The Hollyland Lark M2 is the highest-rated mobile microphone on Amazon, scoring an overall 4.7 from a pool of more than 3,000 reviewers. Most (86%) have given this lavalier a five-star review, while just 4% were dissatisfied enough to award one star. The mic offers good value with its midrange price, and with a weight of just 0.32 ounces (nine grams), it's a featherweight champion.
With 24-bit/48 kilohertz audio, a 70 dB signal-to-noise ratio for clean audio capture, and minimal self-noise from the microphone, the Lark M2 delivers professional-grade performance. The transmitters come pre-paired, so there's little setup out of the box other than plugging it in and clipping it on. Its one-click noise cancellation control is convenient, although it can be a power hog. With it deactivated, the Lark M2 provides 10 hours of recording time per charge, with the included case providing two further full charges for a total system battery life of 40 hours. Furthermore, charging is quick at around 1.5 hours, meaning you can have it re-juiced by the time you return from lunch.
Hollyland includes standard accessories (clips, magnets, lanyards, windscreens) and offers different bundles for different connections. The Hollyland Lark M2 Combo kit has all the cables you need, including USB-C, 3.5-millimeter, and Lightning. However, you may want to temper your expectations regarding range claims of 1,000 feet (300 meters). Users report reliable performance at up to 200 feet, which is still more than adequate unless you're planning to mic up someone across a football field.
DJI Mic
The original DJI Mic still ranks very highly on Amazon, boasting an overall score of 4.6 from over 3,000 reviews. The majority of customers (85%) offer five stars, and just five percent voice one-star discontent. It has come down in price since the release of the DJI Mic 2, but at $249, your wallet won't exactly be doing cartwheels. However, you do get quality, and it is built like a tiny tank.
DJI states that the charging case holds about 10 hours of additional power, and each transmitter can last up to 5.5 hours, while the receiver has a five-hour maximum. You also get versatile mounting options With magnets and clips to attach the microphone. However, the experts at PCMag pointed out one design flaw: the easily pressed record and link buttons. You will need to be mindful of this if you want to avoid unintentionally disrupting recordings.
The mic captures clear sound and does well with filtering background noise, including wind. It records 24-bit/48 kilohertz audio and includes a -6 dB safety track to protect against audio distortion. It works with cameras, computers, and phones via the included USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5-millimeter cables. That said, it may not be the best choice for iPhones; recording with them is mono only, and there are potential interference issues when the mic is close to your device. PCMag also reported issues when monitoring with Bluetooth headphones.
DJI Mic 2
The sequel to the original DJI Mic ranks just as well as the original, with a score of 4.6 among Amazon reviewers. However, the review pool is smaller due to its recent release. There are also fewer five-star reviews (81%) and more one-star reviews (6%). Despite the similar scores, the DJI Mic 2 is understandably priced higher. Although, at a full $100 higher, it's up to you if you think that represents good value. SlashGear reviewed the DJI Mic 2 in early 2024 and didn't have much to complain about other than the price, although the reviewer shed light on smudges on the transparent transmitter.
Noticeable changes in design include a beefed-up charging case and a control wheel on the receiver for those times when touchscreens and sweaty fingers don't play nice. The highly effective wind blockers are another worthy upgrade. Performance improvements, including 32-bit float recording, are also notable, making the Mic 2 a serious proposition for professionals. It retains the backup track at -6 dB from its predecessor, providing a clipping safety net and more options in post-production. DJI also upgraded the battery with the transmitters and receiver, extending to six hours of power. The bulkier charging case is explained by its additional 18 hours of life-giving charge, topping the original by eight hours and delivering more than enough for most recording scenarios.
Shure CVL Centraverse Lavalier
The Shure CVL Centraverse Lavalier Condenser Microphone is a compact clip-on mic specifically designed for existing Shure wireless systems. If you're already invested in this system, you'll be happy to know this mic is built to Shure's renowned engineering standards (they're like the Swiss watchmakers of audio). The build consists of aluminum and plastic and uses the TA4F connector to integrate seamlessly with Shure wireless packs. This microphone has proven reliability in environments like theaters, conference rooms, houses of worship, and educational institutions, and its durable construction makes it well-suited for frequent use in busy settings.
For public speaking and presentations, the mic has a discreet appearance, while the tie clip keeps your hands free for making prompting gestures. It weighs just 1.76 ounces (50 grams), and the permanently charged electret condenser element connects directly to your Shure wireless pack for power, requiring no batteries. It features a unidirectional cardioid polar pattern that focuses on your voice and rejects unwanted background noise. At the same time, the windscreen reduces plosives like hard P or B sounds as well as distracting noises, such as breath and wind. At just $49, the Centraverse CVL rates at 4.6 on Amazon, with 74% five-star reviews and just two percent unhappy one-star reviews from over 1,200 customers.
Rode VideoMic Pro Shotgun
One of Amazon's top-rated mobile shotgun microphones is the Rode VideoMic Pro+. It's designed for DSLR and mirrorless cameras, and SlashGear lists it as an essential accessory for travel vloggers. It improves on the previous VideoMic Pro model with better wind-noise protection and an upgraded battery door that allows easier access. It also features an industry-leading Rycote suspension system that's like having shock absorbers for your audio.
The mic records pro-grade audio and features adjustable settings that you can calibrate for use in various situations. With its unidirectional polar pattern, it focuses on capturing sound from the front while rejecting unwanted noise from other directions. The 75/150 hertz high-pass filter helps eliminate those unwanted low frequencies, while the three-stage gain controls and safety channel protect against distortion from loud noises.
The VideoMic Pro+ offers multiple power options. You can use the included lithium-ion rechargeable battery or plump for two AAs. You can also get continuous power using a micro USB cable. Somewhat conveniently, there is also an auto power-off function that preserves your battery life when your memory fails you. At 4.3 ounces (122 grams), the mic is lightweight and has portable dimensions. It scores an overall 4.6 on Amazon with 82 percent from five-star reviewers and 5% scoring one star. At $295, it is at the higher end for a mobile shotgun microphone, but in terms of overall quality, it offers excellent value.
Neewer CM28 Lavalier
The Neewer CM28 is a highly rated lavalier alternative to Rode and DJI if you seek something a bit friendlier to your wallet than its fancy competitors. It boasts an impressive plastic alloy build and a 656-foot (200-meter) range. The included protective case doubles as a charger, and the package includes effective windshields, a carry pouch, a 3.5-millimeter cable, and USB-C and Lightning adapters. It's an excellent lav with broad compatibility across smartphones, tablets, computers, and cameras. Amazon customers rate it at 4.6 overall, with 79 percent five-star reviews and just five percent unhappy enough to give it one star.
The CM28 records at 24-bit/48 kilohertz in uncompressed WAV format, ensuring high-quality audio capture with full detail preservation. The omnidirectional polar pattern captures evenly balanced sound from all directions, and the highly convenient one-button noise reduction effectively minimizes background sounds. Additionally, the 80 dB signal-to-noise ratio ensures the recorded audio is clean, with minimal hiss or hum from the microphone's self-noise.
Each mic has four gigabytes of onboard storage for internal recording, serving as a safety net in the event of a wireless connection disruption. Battery life is also commendable, with the CM28's receiver and transmitters able to operate for up to nine hours. Charging, in this case, takes just 1.5 hours to achieve overall top-notch battery performance.
Rode Lavalier GO
Regarding top-notch audio quality for mobile recording, the Rode Lavalier Go is a versatile, pro-grade external mic. It's designed for the sold-separately Rode Wireless Go system and features an omnidirectional condenser capsule that captures crystal-clear sounds from all directions and in various environments, including high-noise situations. It is discreet and compact, features a durable mounting clip, and connects easily to the Wireless Go transmitter using the TRS 3.5-millimeter jack. However, it also pairs well with other devices that support this. It's an excellent choice for vloggers, podcasters, and filmmakers, and Amazon users rate it highly. Customers have given it an overall score of 4.5. Of that, 75% are five-star reviews, with only a lowly four percent opting for one star from almost 4,000 reviewers.
The mic itself costs just $60, but if you want to pair it with the Wireless Go, you're looking at an extra $200. It has a foam pop filter to keep those p's and b's from having a mic-popping party. In addition, the Kevlar-reinforced cable and the cable management system help to withstand everyday wear and tear and keep it organized. For users looking for more advanced features, Rode offers the Wireless Go 2 and Lavalier Go 2, which provide multi-channel recording capabilities. However, the Lavalier Go 2 doesn't rate as highly with Amazon customers as the original does, proving that the sequel isn't always better.
Hollyland Lark C1 Duo
While the Hollyland Lark C1 has a higher-than-usual percentage of one-star reviews on Amazon, it does score an overall 4.4, largely due to the 74 percent of five-star reviews. However, content creators seeking a package that performs well yet costs significantly less than many competitors should consider it. With two 0.4-ounce transmitters and a 0.25-ounce receiver, the system is lightweight, and the sleek black case has distinct yellow trimmings that make it stand out from the crowd in a compact yet eye-catching package.
It's ideal for beginners, thanks to its plug-and-play simplicity. There are duo kits for USB-C-compatible Android devices and newer iPhones, while there's also a Lightning duo kit for older iPhones and an iOS solo kit. The omnidirectional mics capture clear audio from all angles, with noise cancellation providing up to 14 dB of reduction in unwanted sounds. It can hear you clearly even when the world won't give it a rest in noisy environments like busy streets or windy settings. The experts at Laptop Mag acknowledged that the recording clarity was impressive at 250 feet, while the line of sight range is 656 feet (200 meters).
However, it's the battery life that really stands out. Each transmitter offers eight hours of operation, and the charging case provides three additional charges, giving a total of 32 hours, with recharging only taking 1.5 hours. It does skip the fancy extras, though, such as a 3.5mm mic port and onboard memory. This is compensated for by its capable performance and user-friendly design. As a bonus, the LarkSound companion app offers basic noise cancellation and volume adjustment controls, battery monitoring, and firmware updates.
Rode VideoMic NTG Shotgun Microphone
Rode brought NTG5 shotgun tech to an on-camera mic back in 2019 with the Rode VideoMic NTG, and it remains a reliable yet compact and lightweight performer today. At 6.7 inches long and 3.3 ounces (93.5 grams) in weight, it won't overwhelm your camera setup. With its premium metal construction, it's tough enough to survive your most ambitious shooting adventures. The experts at PCMag noted that the excellent shock mount ensures that handling noise and vibrations are kept to a minimum. No engineering degree is required for setup.
Amazon users rate the VideoMic NTG at 4.4, with 77% in five-star agreement and eight percent offering one star. However, customers have consistently praised its ability to capture clean, professional-sounding audio, and it also keeps background noise at a minimum. The VideoMic NTG uses a supercardioid pattern to capture sounds from the direction it's pointed while reducing sounds from other angles and delivering high-quality 24-bit/48 kilohertz audio.
Battery life is rated at 30 hours, and the mic automatically powers down when your camera is off. There's a safety channel feature that records backups at -20 dB lower in the event of clipping, plus high-pass filter options at 75 and 150 hertz to help reduce low-frequency sounds. Some users have reported channel cutout issues, but the mic is otherwise versatile, working with cameras, computers, and phones through its auto-detecting 3.5-millimeter output and USB-C connection. Although it is pricey, it has lent some features to the more affordable Rode VideoMic Go II.
Methodology
We used the reliable Fakespot extension to spot suspicious patterns in reviews. It analyzes customer comments and gives a reliability score on an A-F scale. We only included products that scored a C or better, although the majority are all A or B. We also didn't want to include mobile mics with limited reviews. While this does mean that newer products might miss out, we felt it necessary for transparency.
After looking at the numbers, we also concluded that products with fewer than 700 ratings should be dismissed. Additionally, we only included mics that have 70 percent or more five-star ratings and 10% or less one-star ratings. We also didn't include any highly rated, flashing-light, handheld party mics for karaoke after concluding they would be of no use to our cultured readers.