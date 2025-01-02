6 American Cars With JDM Engines Under The Hood

If you have an American car, you will often assume that you're running American power under the hood. However, there are a few instances where this isn't true, as developing a car engine could cost a car maker hundreds of millions of dollars. So, if it doesn't have a suitable engine for the model it's working on, it might be simpler and much more affordable to borrow an engine from another car maker.

With Japanese car makers in the 80s gaining a reputation for their thrifty but reliable engines, it just made sense for American manufacturers needing new engines to put one in from a Japanese car maker. Another reason that an American car would have a JDM motor is if it was actually a rebadged model from Japan.

There are multiple instances of an American car rocking a Japanese engine under the hood, but we're picking one example of each from different American car makers. We've also arranged this list by model year, as the manufacturer could eventually stop offering that particular JDM engine option in other model years.