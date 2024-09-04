What Engine Is In The 1989 Ford Probe & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?
Introduced in 1988 ahead of the 1989 model year, the Ford Probe is a liftback coupe that was built with fuel economy in mind. Initially conceived as a Mazda-powered replacement for the Ford Mustang, the Probe faced fierce opposition from Mustang enthusiasts, who felt it departed too greatly from the Mustang's core ethos. While the production Mustang had been available primarily with a rear-wheel drive powertrain layout since it first launched in 1964, the Ford Probe (then codenamed ST-16) attempted to radically change this configuration to a front-wheel drive setup.
The choice of a front-wheel drive for the Probe — developed in collaboration with Mazda (which Ford had a 25 percent stake in at the time) — was both due to the popularity of fuel-efficient FWD platforms and Ford wanting to cut production costs. However, this change was too great a departure for many enthusiasts. Plus, Mustang fans were further infuriated when they learned that the Probe shared several elements with the Mazda MX-6. Faced with such strong resistance, Ford ultimately decided to sell the Probe alongside a revamped Fox-body Mustang, with the Probe remaining in production for over two generations before being discontinued in 1997 due to declining sales figures. But which engine is in the 1989 Ford Probe and how much horsepower does it have? Here's what you should know.
What engine does the Ford Probe have?
As with any car built on the 1988-1992 GD platform, the 1989 Ford Probe comes with Mazda's 2.2-liter four-cylinder F2 engine. The powertrain has only a single overhead camshaft and features two intake valves and one exhaust valve per cylinder for a total of 12 valves. Regular Probe models come standard with a naturally aspirated variant of the engine which kicks out 110 horsepower and 130 pound-feet of torque, with output routed to the front wheels via either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The performance Ford Probe GT delivers increased horsepower and torque at 145 horsepower and 190 pound-feet, courtesy of an intercooled turbocharged version of the 2.2-liter four-cylinder.
Although output is very modest in both cases, the Probe did achieve Ford's fuel efficiency goals. EPA data shows that standard Probe models equipped with the manual transmission return up to 21 miles per gallon in the city, 29 miles per gallon on the highway, and 24 miles per gallon combined, while models with the four-speed automatic earn 19 miles per gallon in the city, 26 miles per gallon on the highway, and 22 miles per gallon combined.
[Featured image by order_242 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]