What Engine Is In The 1989 Ford Probe & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

Introduced in 1988 ahead of the 1989 model year, the Ford Probe is a liftback coupe that was built with fuel economy in mind. Initially conceived as a Mazda-powered replacement for the Ford Mustang, the Probe faced fierce opposition from Mustang enthusiasts, who felt it departed too greatly from the Mustang's core ethos. While the production Mustang had been available primarily with a rear-wheel drive powertrain layout since it first launched in 1964, the Ford Probe (then codenamed ST-16) attempted to radically change this configuration to a front-wheel drive setup.

Advertisement

The choice of a front-wheel drive for the Probe — developed in collaboration with Mazda (which Ford had a 25 percent stake in at the time) — was both due to the popularity of fuel-efficient FWD platforms and Ford wanting to cut production costs. However, this change was too great a departure for many enthusiasts. Plus, Mustang fans were further infuriated when they learned that the Probe shared several elements with the Mazda MX-6. Faced with such strong resistance, Ford ultimately decided to sell the Probe alongside a revamped Fox-body Mustang, with the Probe remaining in production for over two generations before being discontinued in 1997 due to declining sales figures. But which engine is in the 1989 Ford Probe and how much horsepower does it have? Here's what you should know.

Advertisement