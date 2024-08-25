Ford Probe Gen 1 Vs Gen 2: How They Differ (And Which One's Faster)

Ford's first big hit was the Model T, thanks in large part to the four-stroke, four-cylinder engine that powered it. In the century-plus since that industry icon went out of production, Ford has also brought us the long-lived Mustang, the absolutely gorgeous late-'50s Thunderbird, and the immensely popular F-series pickup truck. By the early '80s, Mustang sales were dropping, a slump Ford misguidedly pinned on the model's old-school solid rear axle and pushrod V8. Ford began developing a replacement for the Mustang, but fans of the legendary pony car rallied to save it with an equally old-school letter-writing campaign.

Ford was too far along with the new model's development to simply scrap the design, so it put a new badge on the Mustang's erstwhile replacement and unveiled the Probe at the 1988 Chicago Auto Show. It went into production for the 1989 model year and got a major update in 1993. Soon after, the Probe began to lose market share to an influx of zippy, slick-handling compacts from other carmakers. The Mustang's fourth-gen redesign in 1994 also siphoned off some corporate attention, and with it went potential Probe buyers. By 1997, Probe sales had dipped to just over 15,000 units (via Driving Line), even though Ford started selling the model in Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Let's take a look at the differences between the two generations of Probe and see which one is the better choice for performance-minded buyers.

