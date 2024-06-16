The Best Years For Pontiac Vibe (And Some To Avoid)

The Pontiac Vibe was a bit of an oddity in the United States' automotive industry when it was introduced: a compact hatchback from an American automaker, designed in cooperation with a competitor, and manufactured in a domestically-located factory that was co-owned by that same competitor. The Vibe was introduced in 2002 and was produced through the 2010 model year when it was discontinued, along with all other Pontiac models. That same year, the brand was unceremoniously eliminated from the General Motors portfolio as part of restructuring moves mandated by the Federal Government after the automotive behemoth filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in mid-2009.

Concurrently developed with its Toyota Matrix sibling, the Vibe offered some of the benefits of an SUV, like a flat load floor with its rear-seats folded, hat-friendly headroom, and available all-wheel drive. Driving enthusiasts could find elements to love about the Vibe, like the option of a manual transmission and Yamaha-massaged 2ZZ four cylinder in the GT trim level from 2003 to 2007 that it shared with the contemporary Toyota Celica GT-S.

Like many vehicles with Toyota internals, the Pontiac Vibe has earned a reputation for reliability. But like all vehicles produced for multiple years and generations, some years of the Vibe have a better track-record for dependability than others. Below are some of the best and worst years to consider from its relatively-brief time of production.