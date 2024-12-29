6 Cheaper Alternatives To The BMW X3

The BMW X3 is one of the most successful models in BMW history, especially as it rides on the popularity of the SUV in the American market and combines it with the luxury and comfort that BMW is known for. It's even one of the cars getting a redesign for 2025, meaning you'll get a fresh new look if you're in the market for one now.

However, this also means that the BMW X3 is one of the pricier choices if you're looking for a brand-new luxury compact SUV. The base BMW X3 30 xDrive would set you back $49,950 — and that doesn't include the destination and handling fees. Furthermore, if you want a different color (aside from white) and a few extras, you'll soon find the dollars piling up in the quote. Those who aren't satisfied with a four-banger would also need to spend about $15,000 more for the sportier BMW X3 M50 xDrive. This comes with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 motor, but you'll have to shell out at least $64,700.

So, let's check out your options if you're in the market for a luxury compact SUV but aren't quite ready to spend over $50,000 for a new car. Of course, there are many cheaper alternatives out there, like the Honda CR-V or Hyundai Tucson, but we're sticking to brands that could deliver the same experience and prestige as a BMW.

