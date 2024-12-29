6 Cheaper Alternatives To The BMW X3
The BMW X3 is one of the most successful models in BMW history, especially as it rides on the popularity of the SUV in the American market and combines it with the luxury and comfort that BMW is known for. It's even one of the cars getting a redesign for 2025, meaning you'll get a fresh new look if you're in the market for one now.
However, this also means that the BMW X3 is one of the pricier choices if you're looking for a brand-new luxury compact SUV. The base BMW X3 30 xDrive would set you back $49,950 — and that doesn't include the destination and handling fees. Furthermore, if you want a different color (aside from white) and a few extras, you'll soon find the dollars piling up in the quote. Those who aren't satisfied with a four-banger would also need to spend about $15,000 more for the sportier BMW X3 M50 xDrive. This comes with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 motor, but you'll have to shell out at least $64,700.
So, let's check out your options if you're in the market for a luxury compact SUV but aren't quite ready to spend over $50,000 for a new car. Of course, there are many cheaper alternatives out there, like the Honda CR-V or Hyundai Tucson, but we're sticking to brands that could deliver the same experience and prestige as a BMW.
Volvo XC60 Core
The Volvo XC60 Core is one of the great options for a luxury compact SUV. It's not as flashy as a BMW, but you're getting a car from a brand known for its reliability and safety. A starting price of $47,050 means you're not really saving much over the BMW X3, but it also comes with a lot of included extras you have to pay for if you go for the German brand. For example, you get eight color options for no additional cost and the panoramic roof comes standard, whereas you have to pay at least $2,000 extra if you want a panoramic roof and a different color with the X3.
The XC60's powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with a mild-hybrid system. This is similar to what the BMW offers, except that it only has one blower (compared to the X3's two). Still, it's a fun drive with its 247 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque and can hit 0-60 in just 6.5 seconds. It might be slower than the base X3's 255 horsepower and 6-second 0-60 time, but would that really matter for a daily driver like this?
Aside from that, one of the things that many buyers are looking for nowadays is the digital experience. BMW offers this with its BMW Digital Premium package, which, again, is an optional extra that will cost you. On the other hand, Volvo includes a digital services package as standard with the car, giving you a four-year subscription without asking you to pay more than the sticker price.
2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint
This compact SUV first arrived on the market back in 2016, and it offers a unique and exotic look. Since we're looking at car prices that fall under $50,000, we're sticking with the base model of the 2024 Stelvio — the Sprint — and not the outgoing 2024 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio which sports a Ferrari-sourced 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.
The Stelvio Sprint starts at just $45,950, although this will jump by $2,000 to $47,950 if you pick the AWD option. Despite being more affordable, you get a more powerful 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder that outputs 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic. This means it can hit a 0-60 time of 5.5 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 144 mph. Alfa Romeo also says that the Stelvio has a near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution, meaning this is going to be a fun car to drive.
You also get just about all the tech you would expect from a luxury car with the base Sprint variant, like advanced driver assistance systems, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. If want to make your daily drive a little bit more dynamic while saving yourself a few thousand bucks, the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint is definitely a good pick.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 is a bit smaller than the X3 and has less power at just 221 horsepower. Originally launched in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the 2025 model starts at just $45,800 and is still as luxurious as what BMW offers. If you live in a state where it snows a lot, consider paying $2,000 more for the 4MATIC variant, which gives you AWD. And if you have a large family or love taking your friends on trips, you could get an optional third row for just $850.
The GLB 250 doesn't have the included features you'd find on the Volvo XC60, nor does it have the performance of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint. But for more than $4,000 less than the base BMW X3, you're still getting the premium experience of a luxury car. Besides, if you're not a fan of the panoramic roof and tons of chrome on your car, then you're better off not paying for them in the first place.
2025 Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD
Genesis is relatively new to the luxury car game, having been launched by Hyundai as its luxury division in 2015. Despite being less than 10 years in the industry, though, the Genesis GV70 2.5T AWD stands as a great alternative to the BMW X3. It has a starting price of just $45,700 for the 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four model that outputs 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque and comes standard with AWD. If you want more power, Genesis also offers the GV70 with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque starting at $58,300.
You're definitely getting a lot more car for a lot less money with the GV70. And although the Genesis name doesn't carry the same weight as BMW or Mercedes-Benz, what's more important is the experience you get when you're inside the vehicle. The GV70 gives you everything you expect in terms of tech and safety as standard, like advanced driver assistance systems, wireless phone charging, and an absolutely massive 14.5-inch infotainment system that makes it even larger than some laptop screens.
2025 Audi Q5 Premium
Audi is one of the popular three German luxury brands next to Mercedes and BMW, so of course it has to offer a BMW X3 competitor. Thankfully, its offering, the Audi Q5, is more affordable with a starting price of just $45,400 for the Premium variant.
This car comes with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with a 7-speed S-tronic transmission that outputs 201 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. This is pretty anemic compared to X3 and even the GLB, but the Premium 45 TFSI variant that outputs 261 horsepower will bump the starting price to $48,800, making it much closer in price to the base BMW X3.
Nevertheless, it's still a good option if you're looking for an X3 alternative, especially if you prefer comfort over performance. It comes with a large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play that gives acoustic feedback with everything you do on the screen, adaptive cruise control, and advanced driver assistance systems. Aside from that, one of the things that you should know about the Q5 is that it's Audi's best seller in the U.S., so you're in good company if you pick this car as your next ride.
2025 Acura RDX
If you want a luxurious compact SUV like the BMW X3 but also want the reliability that Japanese brands are known for, then you should look at the Acura RDX. Although the Acura RDX and Honda CR-V are closely related, the former offers a more premium experience with its better technology and more engine power, making it quite comparable to the other luxury SUVs in our list.
For example, the RDX has a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with VTEC that outputs 272 horsepower and 280 lb-feet of torque. It also has a 10-speed transmission, ensuring that you're getting great mileage despite the power that it can put down on the road. Aside from that, you're also getting excellent driving dynamics with the RDX, especially as its handling has been finely tuned to ensure that the vehicle responds precisely to your every move.
Even at lower price point, you get a lot of standard features with the base RDX. Acura gives you a panoramic moonroof, 19-inch black multi-spoke wheels, a 10.2-inch HD infotainment system, advanced driver assistance systems, adaptive cruise control, and more for no additional charge. This means you get great value from the Acura RDX, especially with its low starting price of $44,700.