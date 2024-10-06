Who Makes Genesis Cars And Where Are They Built?

While Genesis is aimed at taking market share away from industry leaders like BMW, the luxury vehicle market remains highly competitive, with only a few brands at the top. According to GrandViewResearch.com, the luxury car market was estimated at $654.79 billion in 2023, with a potential 6.9% growth rate from now until 2030.

Genesis is not only fighting industry giants for a slice of the customer base, but they're also up against brands that have been around much longer and, therefore, carry a higher pedigree. For example, BMW was established more than a century ago, with decades upon decades to develop and refine its automobiles. Genesis, on the other hand, is still working toward its tenth birthday following its split from Hyundai.

The other issue working against Genesis at the moment is availability. According to ScrapeHero.com, Genesis has 224 dealerships across 39 states and 214 cities in the U.S., compared to BMW, which has 366 locations in 48 states across 346 cities. As long as the luxury brand continues to focus on quality and style, and Genesis cars keep getting mistaken for Bentleys (which isn't a negative for the luxury newcomer), you'll see more from the South Korean automaker on the roadways in the coming years.

