Who Makes Genesis Cars And Where Are They Built?
The sales of Genesis automobiles have risen from less than 7,000 units in 2016 to over 69,000 in 2023, per CNBC.com. But, despite the brand's success, it's still unfamiliar to many drivers, which is why Claudia Marquez, the Chief Operating Officer at Genesis Motor North America, told CNBC that awareness of the brand remained Genesis' greatest challenge.
For those unaware, Genesis is a luxury brand by Hyundai, in the same vein as other offshoot premium brands like Lexus (which is owned by Toyota) and Acura (which is owned by Honda). While Genesis Motors may be owned by Hyundai, a South Korean automaker, its vehicles are designed and manufactured separately from Hyundai models. The cars are built in Korea, Germany, and the U.S., with their GV70 electric crossover coming from a new facility in Alabama, according to CoPilotSearch.com. The luxury brand wasn't always independent, but Hyundai and Genesis split into two brands for a specific reason.
Is Genesis just a fancy Hyundai?
The short answer is no, Genesis is not just a fancy Hyundai. While an early Genesis model did debut with a Hyundai badge, the luxury brand has since splintered off Hyundai and become its own entity. With a variety of extravagant sedans and crossover SUVs, Consumer Reports admits it is taken aback by the fine details, smooth ride, and the inclusion of cutting-edge safety systems on Genesis vehicles.
We got an opportunity to test out one of these models with our 2024 Genesis GV70 3.5T review and came away impressed, although we acknowledge the company has yet to cultivate the same level of prestige as its more seasoned competition. Models like the G70, G90, and the electric G80 offer amenities such as quilted leather seating, soft-close doors, and dramatic ambient lighting. The new GV80 showcases an oversized 27-inch OLED media display stretching from the driver instrument cluster to past the center console. This wasn't the only standout feature of the 2025 Genesis GV80, with our only complaints being a lack of an electric variant and semi-tight third-row seating.
Why you may not see many Genesis models on the road
While Genesis is aimed at taking market share away from industry leaders like BMW, the luxury vehicle market remains highly competitive, with only a few brands at the top. According to GrandViewResearch.com, the luxury car market was estimated at $654.79 billion in 2023, with a potential 6.9% growth rate from now until 2030.
Genesis is not only fighting industry giants for a slice of the customer base, but they're also up against brands that have been around much longer and, therefore, carry a higher pedigree. For example, BMW was established more than a century ago, with decades upon decades to develop and refine its automobiles. Genesis, on the other hand, is still working toward its tenth birthday following its split from Hyundai.
The other issue working against Genesis at the moment is availability. According to ScrapeHero.com, Genesis has 224 dealerships across 39 states and 214 cities in the U.S., compared to BMW, which has 366 locations in 48 states across 346 cities. As long as the luxury brand continues to focus on quality and style, and Genesis cars keep getting mistaken for Bentleys (which isn't a negative for the luxury newcomer), you'll see more from the South Korean automaker on the roadways in the coming years.