The Truth Behind Why Genesis Cars Keep Getting Mistaken For Bentleys

Offhand, the Genesis logo does bear a family resemblance to Bentley's, as it features two wings separated by a black shield with the word "Genesis" — not far off from Bentley's version which shows more feathered wings divided by a circle with a "B" instead. To be fair to Genesis, the winged emblem design is used by numerous luxury car brands, including Aston Martin and Mini, so it's nothing new.

In terms of the body, one could be forgiven for mistaking the Genesis for a Bentley. Both SUVs feature similar lines, bulges, and proportions throughout, including the familiar slope on the roof, large egg-crate grilles, and squat rear fenders, among other similarities. The soft leather interior and gadgetry inside is not far off either, depending on the trim you have, but passerby aren't looking at the inside when confusing the two.

It's the price tag where things are most overtly different. The Genesis GV80 generally ranges from $58,000, to $80,000 and higher depending on what model and bells and whistles you get, and the Bentley Bentayga ranges from $200,000 to upwards of $300,000. So if one were to choose the Genesis over the Bentley, you might sacrifice some higher-end features, but the amount of money saved, and perhaps confused compliments received, should more than make up for it.