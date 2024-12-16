14 Cars Getting A Redesign In 2025
The arrival of a new model year is a chance for manufacturers to debut their latest creations, and the 2025 model year has seen a particularly strong showing from some of the biggest names in the industry. Alongside a number of brand-new nameplates, several well-known models have seen overhauls for 2025, offering new styling, new tech, and revised powertrains. It's a great year for SUV buyers, as almost every category within the segment sees at least one new model, from luxurious family haulers down to entry-level crossovers.
With so many new models on offer, it's tough to stand out from the crowd. As a result, manufacturers must keep stepping up their game to draw attention away from their rivals. These 14 cars have all received major updates for 2025, with many being all-new for the coming model year. They hail from a diverse range of manufacturers, so there's something to get excited about whether you prefer German performance or all-American luxury.
Infiniti QX80
The 2025 Infiniti QX80 has a tough job. It has a lot of competition, both from well-established luxury SUV nameplates and some newer, more recent entries into the segment. Plus, we felt the previous generation was overshadowed somewhat by the QX80's platform sibling, the Nissan Armada. The latter was significantly cheaper, yet with the same underpinnings, powertrain, and a surprisingly upscale interior in top-spec form, it felt much better for money.
The 2025 model gets an overhaul to tackle this competition, both in terms of its exterior styling and in terms of its interior luxury and tech features. In top trims, the front row seats get a Klipsch audio system that wraps around the headrest, which is certainly a unique innovation even if its appearance is one that might take some getting used to. Upgraded touchscreens are also dotted around the cabin, and there are massage seats for the rear passengers.
The elephant in the room is that the Nissan Armada also receives an upgrade for the 2025 model year and still offers far better value for money — the QX80 starts in the mid-$80k range and can stretch up to six figures. Still, Infiniti has done a much better job than before of providing reasons for buyers to cough up the extra cash, even if plenty of buyers will still likely be tempted away by its German, Japanese, and American competition.
Nissan Kicks
At the polar opposite end of the Nissan SUV stable sits the Nissan Kicks, the brand's entry-level crossover that's designed with first-time buyers in mind. For 2025, the Kicks gets a full makeover, with its new styling being the most immediately noticeable difference. It's a bolder look than before, one that borrows from the brand's bigger SUVs more than its predecessor, and the new shape is designed to translate into a more spacious interior, too.
Only one engine option is available for 2025: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 141 horsepower, which SlashGear's tester found more than capable of hauling the little Kicks around the varied roads of California. The car's infotainment system is also upgraded, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen available in higher trims. Nissan's Safety Shield 360 driver assistance package comes standard across all trims. The new suite of upgrades hasn't resulted in a significantly higher price, with the 2025 Kicks starting at just under $22,000 for the front-wheel drive variant and just under $24,000 for the new all-wheel drive variant.
Chevrolet Equinox
Already a strong-selling model in the brand's lineup, the latest iteration of the Chevrolet Equinox takes what the outgoing car did best and improves on it. New family-friendly features are available across all trims, including the Teen Driver feature, which logs the driving habits of new and trainee drivers so that parents can check up on them. A new set of driver assistance features is also available to keep both new and experienced drivers safe during everyday journeys.
The car is powered by a 175 horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, which provides adequate grunt, although our reviewer wasn't entirely sold on its soundtrack, nor its efficiency figures. All-wheel drive is available — although base-spec variants come with front-wheel drive — and with the former, the Equinox is capable of trailering up 1,500 pounds. Pricing for lower trims remains competitive for the segment, with the base trim starting at a hair under $30,000 (excluding fees). However, higher-spec Equinox trims can seriously add up, with SlashGear's test vehicle sporting a sticker price of just over $38,000.
Toyota 4Runner
Available in various grades to suit family-oriented and off-road buyers, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is a welcome update to the long-running model. Two powertrain options are offered: a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque and a hybrid option with 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque on tap. Upon stepping inside the car, buyers will find that the cabin is also upgraded, with a smattering of new tech, including a new infotainment touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay — both wireless — are now also supported as standard.
Buyers looking for the most all-terrain capable version of the 4Runner will gravitate towards the Trailhunter trim, which incorporates parts from leading aftermarket suppliers like Old Man Emu and ARB. TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro are also offered alongside the new Trailhunter trim.
Also making its debut on the latest generation 4Runner is the luxurious Platinum trim, which adds extras like a head-up display, heated seats for the second row, and a tow package as standard. That's in addition to all the niceties available on the Limited trim, which now acts as the second most luxurious in the 2025 4Runner lineup. As of this writing, Toyota has yet to disclose the new model's pricing.
GMC Yukon
Night Vision might sound like a gadget from a classic spy thriller, but in this case, it's actually just one of the many new features available on the 2025 GMC Yukon. The Night Vision system includes a thermal imaging camera that detects pedestrians or animals that might be near the car at night, then automatically flags them up to the driver. GM's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving feature is also available on the new model, as well as other useful features such as the Transparent Trailer View, which uses a camera mounted on the trailer to provide a live feed of the rearview.
Various other bits of trailer tech are also new for 2025, including a jackknife alert system. This new steering assist feature covers the car, trailer, and a trailer tire monitoring system. Further new features include a new AT4 Ultimate trim, which adds extras like a front skid plate and adaptive air suspension alongside a plusher interior with generous lashings of wood and leather trim. None of this comes cheap though since the Yukon starts at just under $70,000 and stretches past $100,000 for the most expensive trims. Options can push that price even higher.
Lincoln Navigator
Benefitting from an all-new design for 2025, the Lincoln Navigator offers plenty of new features to justify its six-figure starting price. Described by the brand as a "spa on wheels," it debuts with what's essentially a zen mode that allows drivers the chance to recline their seats and relax while the car is parked. Ambient lighting, a soundtrack of nature recordings such as waterfalls, and built-in scent dispensers all aim to provide a temporary moment of calm for the driver — fittingly, the car also comes with a one-year subscription to "Calm," a meditation and mindfulness app.
Once they're suitably relaxed, drivers can get back on the road and make full use of the Navigator's impressive towing capacity and burly powertrain, which boasts 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Four-wheel drive comes as standard, but this is no off-road beast. It's designed to remain firmly on the asphalt, and as such features Ford's Blue Cruise hands-free driving technology for those long highway drives.
The Navigator doesn't skimp on luxury, with leather and wood trim throughout the cabin and a 48-inch infotainment display that stretches across the cabin. The driver benefits from a 24-way power adjustable seat in standard trims, but splash out for the Black Label trim, and that figure is upped to 30-way adjustment. The new split tailgate design is a nod to everyday practicality, but really, the Navigator is all about providing maximum luxury to those who can afford it.
BMW X3
Buyer interest in hybrid cars has spiked in recent years, and automakers have responded accordingly. BMW is one such automaker and has given the new 2025 BMW X3 two new mild hybrid powertrains, with a hybrid 3.0-liter V6 and hybrid, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder on offer. The former boasts a combined 393 horsepower, while the latter offers 255 horsepower. Revised engines aren't the only new change — the X3 has also been given a styling overhaul, plus an updated cabin that includes a large, curved display.
The display incorporates both the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen and runs on BMW's Android-based Operating System 9. This system can play games while the car is stationary thanks to BMW's partnership with AirConsole. Various driver assistance systems can also be controlled via the screen, but the available head-up display shouldn't get too distracting while on the road. The base-spec X3 starts around $50,000, while the X3 M50 xDrive costs around $65,000.
Nissan Armada
Revised with new technology and trims for 2025, the Nissan Armada gains plenty in its latest iteration. It also loses a little — most notably, two cylinders from its engine. The new powertrain is a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, replacing the outgoing model's V8 engine. Despite that, the 2025 Armada is more powerful than before, offering 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. That added power helps boost towing capacity to 8,500 pounds.
One of the biggest gains for the new Armada is the addition of the PRO-4X trim, which toughens up the car and offers a choice of eight drive modes to effectively deal with all kinds of terrain. Various new cameras are also fitted to provide better awareness of the surrounding area when dealing with rougher terrain, with those cameras controllable via one of the two 14.3-inch touchscreens. Lower trims receive a slightly smaller pair of 12.3-inch touchscreens.
The Armada is also roomier than before, offering 24% more cargo space behind the third row than the outgoing model, according to Nissan. There's certainly a lot to like, and the car's starting price of $56,250 (excluding fees) means that buying one doesn't have to break the bank. However, top spec models become significantly pricier, with the Armada Platinum Reserve 4-by-4 starting at $79,990, excluding fees.
GMC Terrain
Alongside its Chevy-branded cousin, the Equinox, the GMC Terrain gets a new set of features and a new look for the latest model year. The car's safety tech suite sees a particularly big upgrade, with new features including enhanced steering assistance, an automatic braking system that detects pedestrians and cyclists, and a side cyclist alert. Also new are the infotainment and driver information screens, which clocks in at 15 inches and 11 inches, respectively.
The new look of the Terrain is intended to more closely align with the brand's larger models, specifically its truck range. However, its engine won't deliver truck-like performance — it's only 1.5 liters in displacement and can tow a maximum of 1,500 pounds. Later in 2025, GMC also intends to launch AT4 and Denali trims for the Terrain, but these will be launched as 2026 models. Pricing starts at just over $31,000 (excluding fees) for the front-wheel drive version, while all-wheel drive variants command a further $2,000 premium.
Chevrolet Suburban/Tahoe
Both the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe full-size SUV siblings have been subject to a recent redesign, with those changes launched for the 2025 model year. SlashGear took both for a drive earlier in 2024 and came away impressed with the latest improvements, with our reviewer finding them to be more refined on the road than before and significantly more competitive in terms of tech. The Chevy twins have been given facelifts too although they're both less drastic makeovers than some of the other redesigned cars here.
The Suburban and Tahoe's cavernous interiors and potent powertrains remain present and correct, although there's a small change for the latter — the turbodiesel option is now more powerful than before thanks to a suite of revised parts. Chevy has done a solid job of improving the outgoing car without changing any existing aspects of its appeal, including their MSRPs. Prices can vary considerably between model and trim, but both start from under $65,000, excluding fees.
Nissan Murano
Alongside revamping its entry-level Kicks and family-sized Armada, Nissan has also given its mid-range Murano an overhaul for 2025. The list of changes is familiar to the brand's other models: there's new tech, new driver assistance features, and a revised design both inside and out. The engine has also been tweaked, with all 2025 Muranos featuring a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with slightly more torque than the previous generation.
Two 12.3-inch displays are now standard across all trims, as are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The latest version of Nissan's ProPilot Assist driver assistance suite is also offered. The tech upgrades don't end there — Nissan has added ambient lighting, a head-up display, and two new camera modes to better compete with its upscale competitors, alongside extras like heated front seats with massage functionality. Pricing for the full range has yet to be disclosed as of this writing, although it's not expected to differ significantly from the 2024 model, which starts around $40,000.
Audi Q5
Audi's long-running Q5 nameplate receives a new generation for the 2025 model year,although American buyers miss out on a few tweaks from which international markets benefit. The Q5 is available with a hybrid powertrain in other markets, but it's not offered in America. Instead, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is the sole powerplant offered for the Q5. Buyers of the SQ5 get a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the hood.
Engines, of course, only form part of the equation, as one of the biggest selling points of any new car is its onboard tech. Two screens come as standard, an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and a third screen for the front-seat passenger can also be optioned. The SUV's family hauling credentials remain unchanged, with Audi noting that cargo capacity improves over the outgoing car. Depending upon trim, a range of 18-inch to 21-inch wheels are available, with the SQ5 the only variant to receive the latter.
Ford Expedition
Drivers who need maximum space and capability will find the Blue Oval's full-size SUV new and improved for 2025, including the launch of a new Tremor trim for all-terrain adventures. The Expedition Tremor features a 440 horsepower 3.5L EcoBoost V6 and a higher 10.6-inch ground clearance, alongside revised suspension and extra plating to prevent wayward rocks from damaging the underside of the SUV.
All other trims aside from the Tremor receive a 400 horsepower variant of the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 instead. Elsewhere, a new tailgate design opens both downwards and upwards and can hold a maximum of 500 pounds, and a new 24-inch display sits high on the dash to prevent the driver needing to take their eyes off the road. BlueCruise is also available on the majority of Expedition trims.
A small but useful feature debuting on the Expedition is a device holder for the seat headrests, which replaces the need for built-in entertainment screens. Rear seat passengers can secure their tablets or smartphones straight to the headrest in front of them, with the clamp adjustable to all common device sizes. It's just one example of the appealing new features introduced for 2025, and there are plenty more. Pricing is just as competitive as the Expedition's feature list, with base trims starting at $61,700 excluding fees.
Buick Enclave
Buick has been updating its entire lineup with new styling and interior tech over the course of several years, and for 2025, it's the Enclave's turn to get a glow up. Its new look is a significant departure from the styling of the 2024 model, but is more closely in line with the brand's other recently refreshed cars. It's arguably a much needed upgrade to boot, as the older model looked notably dated compared to Buick's smaller SUVs. Those looks no doubt contributed to its status as one of the worst cars on the market for retaining value over time, an unfortunate title that Buick will no doubt be looking to shake with the latest Enclave.
The flagship SUV receives Super Cruise for 2025, alongside a new 30-inch driver display and various new driver assistance features including road sign assist and revised automatic emergency braking. Niceties like a 12-speaker Bose audio system and a power liftgate are included as standard, while upgrading to the top-spec Avenir trim gets a further suite of extras. A head-up display is one of them, alongside ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. They don't come cheap though: the base-spec Preferred trim starts at $46,395 excluding fees, while the Avenir stretches past the $60,000 mark in all-wheel drive form.