14 Cars Getting A Redesign In 2025

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 has a tough job. It has a lot of competition, both from well-established luxury SUV nameplates and some newer, more recent entries into the segment. Plus, we felt the previous generation was overshadowed somewhat by the QX80's platform sibling, the Nissan Armada. The latter was significantly cheaper, yet with the same underpinnings, powertrain, and a surprisingly upscale interior in top-spec form, it felt much better for money.

The 2025 model gets an overhaul to tackle this competition, both in terms of its exterior styling and in terms of its interior luxury and tech features. In top trims, the front row seats get a Klipsch audio system that wraps around the headrest, which is certainly a unique innovation even if its appearance is one that might take some getting used to. Upgraded touchscreens are also dotted around the cabin, and there are massage seats for the rear passengers.

The elephant in the room is that the Nissan Armada also receives an upgrade for the 2025 model year and still offers far better value for money — the QX80 starts in the mid-$80k range and can stretch up to six figures. Still, Infiniti has done a much better job than before of providing reasons for buyers to cough up the extra cash, even if plenty of buyers will still likely be tempted away by its German, Japanese, and American competition.

