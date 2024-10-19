12 Of The Best Looking Chevy Trucks Ever Designed
Few automotive brands can boast a history as rich or command as much respect on the road as Chevrolet. When you think Chevrolet, you think trucks, and with good reason. Chevy trucks have consistently set the standard for design, offering some of the most visually impressive vehicles to ever hit the streets. More often than not, a Chevy truck is a thing of beauty, with countless designs and trims over the years that have left drivers in awe and admiration.
What makes Chevy so iconic is its perfect blend of rugged power and timeless design, creating a legacy of trucks that not only turn heads but also get the job done on the roads. Whether you're a collector, a casual admirer, or a loyal driver, the bold grilles, sleek body lines, and unmistakable bowtie logo of a Chevy truck are impossible to ignore. Strap in and take a ride through history to discover the best-looking Chevy trucks ever designed.
1976 Chevrolet K20
General Motors designed some amazing trucks between the early '70s and late '80s that all had a central theme based on their body shape. Drivers picked up on this and aptly called those trucks "square body trucks." As you might have guessed, these trucks went on to form part of what has since been referred to as the iconic Square Body Era that lasted between 1973 and 1987.
The 1976 Chevrolet K20 is a proud product of that era and stands out as one of the best-looking Chevy trucks ever designed due to its rugged yet refined aesthetic that perfectly balances utility with style. The truck is a part of the automaker's legendary C/K series and embodies that era's demand for versatile trucks for adventures as well as day-to-day use. Some of the features of the 1976 K20 include its bold and boxy design with round headlamps, squared-off body lines, and a commanding front grille. All of which contribute to its tough and durable build.
[Featured image by Matt via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 embodies some of the best aspects of the '70s and '80s era trucks with a modern twist. It is a midsize truck and visual powerhouse that boasts aggressive styling thanks to its bold front fascia, wide blacked-out grille, and narrow LED headlights. The truck has a Desert Boss optional package which is unsurprising considering SlashGear's review attested to the desert vibes already emanating from the vehicle.
Those desert vibes can be attributed to the almost menacing look that sets it apart from other midsize trucks, as well as the integrated skid plate and a prominent off-road-ready front bumper. But that's not all, as it has an elevated suspension, which is two inches higher than the standard Colorado. This, in conjunction with a widened wheelbase and chunky 33-inch all-terrain tires, means the vehicle delivers on its rugged appeal built to withstand tough terrains while maintaining the sophistication of modern styling.
1955 Chevrolet 3100 Task Force
The 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Task Force is iconic for being the first year Chevy introduced an optional V8 engine in its trucks, and the company did this with style. The bodywork design of the 3100 Task Force was good enough to rival or even upstage the novelty engine as it was also one of the first models to break away from the utilitarian designs of earlier trucks. It also came as a breath of fresh air building on the foundation of the 1947 truck models, which had been the last significant redesign prior to it.
The 1955 Task Force had smooth rounded body lines inspired by Chevrolet's passenger cars of the time. This gave it an aerodynamic look further bolstered by its wraparound windshield and distinctly bold, horizontal grille with wide chrome bars and integrated headlights. They may or may not have known it at the time, but this design was a proud statement of the company's forward-thinking approach to truck styling, and today it remains one of the company's most impressive creations.
[Featured image by GPS 56 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-2.0]
1980 Chevrolet Big 10
1980s American pickups are remembered for their rugged, no-nonsense, bold aesthetic, and the 1980 Chevrolet Big 10 is regarded as one of the best of that era. Chevrolet's 1980 Big 10 is a part of the manufacturer's C10 series that was designed for those who needed power without the heavier tax or regulations placed on full-size trucks at the time. The truck is also a member of the same Square Body generation as the K20.
The Big 10 is most definitely a big boy with an imposing presence and muscular design elements that made it as visually powerful as it was powerfully functional. Designers ensured that if you were not intimidated by its aggressive design, you would most certainly be captivated by its stylish look. The front grille had a wide, bold appearance, with horizontal bars. It also featured a wide stance and a relatively tall profile made all the more imposing by large steel wheels and rectangular headlights. A lot of its style came down to the chrome detailing accents which were noticeable on the bumper, mirrors, and trim.
[Featured image by dave__7 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-2.0]
1967-1972 Chevrolet C10 Action Line Series
Speaking of the C10 series, Chevrolet's Action Line Series is another worthy entry on this list and has often been praised for its clean and functional design. One of the most defining elements of the Action Line C10 is its smooth and modern body lines which were a notable departure from the boxy designs of the past, incorporating more rounded contours and a streamlined profile. Its slightly sloped hood, integrated fenders, and clean body panels gave the truck a more cohesive and polished look, making it visually appealing from every angle.
The series had two headlight variants. The first two-year models featured a single headlight design on each side, while the models produced between 1969 and 1972 introduced dual headlights. Both variations contributed to the stylish outcome of the vehicles, but is hard to escape the bias towards the dual-headlight setup as it gave the later models a more aggressive and contemporary front face. The 1969 version also introduced the egg crate grille that resulted from the reshaping of the hood.
[Featured image by Kevauto via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
1974 Chevrolet C10 Silverado
Still with the iconic C10 series, lets talk about the 1974 Chevy Silverado. This fan favorite is an iconic truck that perfectly blends ruggedness with style. It is no surprise that it falls squarely within the square body era, being a '70s Chevy truck, with its boxy shape absolutely flattering its other design features. The truck's boxy and angular body lines give it a bold and robust appearance which created a wide stance and had a high ground clearance.
The body of the truck has a clean, streamlined appearance, enhanced by heavy-duty steel wheels that were often complemented by polished or chrome hubcaps, confirming it had the rugged capability to back up its aggressive stance. Adding to its fearless build are horizontal bars flanked by rectangular headlights with a large, front chrome grille. From the side, the 1974 Silverado has a long, squared-off bed, with smooth surfaces while the rear end features a simple, functional tailgate.
[Featured image by order_242 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-2.0]
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet introduced the Silverado as a full line of trucks for the first time in 1999. In a bid to mark the occasion in grand style, it released the Silverado 1500 which, by the way, features one of the best engines ever put into a Chevy truck. This Silverado introduced a new dimension to its class and the truck market as a whole.
When paying homage to this truck's design, start by praising its front fascia, which featured a bold chrome grille and a split design divided by the adeptly placed horizontal bar which proudly wore the Chevrolet bowtie emblem at the center. Also necessitating highlight is the fact that the 1999 Silverado 1500 was characterized by its round-edged body, fluid lines, and a sloped hood which together with the gently curved fenders contribute to its aerodynamic profile.
Your chances of stumbling into one of these bad boys, though slim, are probably higher than you think, as such was its popularity back in the day. So ensure you have your camera ready as you will be in the presence of Chevy truck royalty.
[Featured image by Lord Laitineb via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0]
2014 Chevrolet Silverado High Country
A Silverado you're more likely to catch a glimpse of on the roads is the 2014 High Country. The luxury pickup truck built on the Silverado's rugged base by adding premium features to its styling, giving it an upscale look that was most definitely appealing to Americans at the time. The High Country is the company's way of showing pickups need not be solely brutish and functional, as it incorporated a luxurious aesthetic that was in keeping with modern sensibilities. The 2014 model was the first model year of High Country class and it hit the spot in terms of design.
The front fascia of the 2014 Silverado High Country is dominated by an imposing chrome grille with thick horizontal bars. It had huge rectangular projector beam headlights which had distinctive chrome-accented fog lights beneath them. The body had sculpted muscular lines in keeping with Silverado heritage, but the added touch of chrome side mirrors, door handles, and trim emphasized that this was a Silverado with a luxurious twist to it.
Another example of this twist is the rear bumper which was also fitted with chrome-accented corner steps, adding another luxurious touch to a design element that is ordinarily purely functional.
2019 Chevrolet Silverado
Rounding off the Silverado run on this list is the modern 2019 version that represents a strong combination of contemporary aesthetics with aggressive detailing. The 2019 model was the next major redesign after that of the 2014 High Country and is an important stage of the Silverado's evolution. The 2019 model retains the sculpted body, bold grille, and sharp headlights of the traditional Silverado, paying homage to its heritage all the while giving it a powerful presence on the road. But, its genius is in the detailing.
Firstly, the grille features intricate patterns, with some trims opting for chrome while others use a blacked-out appearance. Secondly, the body panels have deep creases and sculpted lines, especially on the doors and over the wheel arches, elevating the aesthetic profile of the truck. Finally, it incorporates a tiered tailgate with the typical built in corner steps that give easy access to the truck bed.
1947 Chevrolet 3100
The 1947 3100 was Chevy's first post-WWII truck and a part of its Advance Design series. The company upgraded its bodywork by giving it a curvier, more streamlined look. Admittedly, the truck's design comes off as sort of overly animated to the modern eye. However, at the time of its release and generations after, its design stood out distinctly for all the right reasons.
One of the standout design features of the 1947 Chevrolet 3100 was its two-piece, split windshield that added a unique and classic aesthetic to the truck. Its all-steel body was a huge deal in terms of durability and also gave it a sturdy appearance.
The front of the truck featured five horizontal chrome bars that made up the grille. Those bars were flanked by rounded headlights which were small in size, probably to accommodate the rounded hood that was larger and more pronounced than on previous models. The 1947 3100 is a true collector's item and might be one to consider for your next restoration job.
[Featured image by Jeremy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-2.0]
1988 Chevrolet C/K 1500 GMT-400
What is it about Chevy and its tradition of giving its pivotal models iconic designs? Drivers have seen it already on this list with the 1955 Task Force, the 1999 Silverado, and even the 1947 3100 discussed above. Another truck in this little sub-category is the legendary 1988 GMT400 series. This series was the platform that launched full-sized pickup trucks for Chevrolet, basically creating what would become an industry-defining class of vehicles for the company.
One of the most notable changes made by the GMT-400 series was its emphasis on aerodynamics. The 1988 C/K 1500 featured a more rounded and streamlined body that significantly differed from the angular designs of earlier generations. It introduced flush-mounted glass, which eliminated the gaps between the windows and the body, reducing wind noise and enhancing the truck's sleekness. The rectangular headlights and general rectangular outlook almost give it a boxy look that is quickly snuffed out with the incorporation of sculpted body lines and smooth rounded wheel arches. It's no wonder the ad campaign for this truck remains unforgettable.
[Featured image by Brossow via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Chevrolet Avalanche
Though controversial at first, the Chevy Avalanche became loved for its unique blend of SUV and truck characteristics. It was produced between 2002 and 2013 and featured a versatile design, along with a sleek front end and a sharp, aggressive profile that set it apart from traditional pickups. At first glance, the Avalanche looks like an SUV was built halfway, and completed with a pickup truck. But that was exactly what they were going for.
The central design feature of this truck is the Midgate system that allowed the truck to be converted from a five-passenger SUV into a full-sized pickup truck. The Midgate feature meant the rear seats could fold down, and the wall separating the cabin from the bed could be opened to extend the truck's cargo space into the cab. The early models of the Avalanche also featured distinctive dark, textured plastic body cladding along the lower part of the doors, wheel arches, and bumpers. In the end, the model was discontinued which is a shame considering they probably had more captivating design innovations to offer.