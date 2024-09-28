What Are Chevrolet Task Force Trucks And Which Years Were They Made?

Chevrolet Task Force trucks were some of the most impressive Chevy trucks of all time, and an early attempt to blend the comforts of a car with the work ethic of a pickup truck. Produced from 1955 to 1959, the Task Force lineup featured names like Apache, Viking, and Spartan as designators for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty versions. However, the relatively rare Task Force Cameo Carrier model is a great classic Chevy truck to consider for your next project. Hemmings reports that only 10,320 Task Force Cameo trucks were produced during the period.

Advertisement

The Chevy Task Force line was sandwiched between the Advance Design and C/K pickup models. While Chevy's C/K pickup models are largely credited with being one of the most successful models in Chevrolet history, the Task Force Chevy Apache is a truck that Chevrolet should have continued.

Classic.com reports for the last five years reveal the highest-priced Chevy Task Force truck sold for $330,000. Average sales for Chevrolet Task Force trucks hover in the $50K range. Classic lists several Task Force models recently sold for under $20k if you're looking for a classic Chevy truck on a budget.