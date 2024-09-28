What Are Chevrolet Task Force Trucks And Which Years Were They Made?
Chevrolet Task Force trucks were some of the most impressive Chevy trucks of all time, and an early attempt to blend the comforts of a car with the work ethic of a pickup truck. Produced from 1955 to 1959, the Task Force lineup featured names like Apache, Viking, and Spartan as designators for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty versions. However, the relatively rare Task Force Cameo Carrier model is a great classic Chevy truck to consider for your next project. Hemmings reports that only 10,320 Task Force Cameo trucks were produced during the period.
The Chevy Task Force line was sandwiched between the Advance Design and C/K pickup models. While Chevy's C/K pickup models are largely credited with being one of the most successful models in Chevrolet history, the Task Force Chevy Apache is a truck that Chevrolet should have continued.
Classic.com reports for the last five years reveal the highest-priced Chevy Task Force truck sold for $330,000. Average sales for Chevrolet Task Force trucks hover in the $50K range. Classic lists several Task Force models recently sold for under $20k if you're looking for a classic Chevy truck on a budget.
What makes Chevrolet Task Force trucks special?
Chevrolet Task Force trucks are special because they represent the automaker's initial attempts to make pickup trucks more mainstream. Prior to the mid-1950s Task Force introduction, pickups were primarily thought of as utilitarian vehicles used in agriculture, logging, and construction.
Late 1955 Task Force trucks, often called "Second Series" due to "First Series" of 1955 Chevy trucks being leftover Advance Design models, were the first to offer the new 265-cubic-inch small block V8 with 162 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque in base form. The small block Chevy V8 would, of course, come to be one of the best engines Chevy ever produced.
Another first for the Chevrolet Task Force truck was the availability of Northwestern Auto Parts Company (NAPCO) four-wheel drive conversion systems for light-duty trucks. Prior to the Second Series 1955 trucks, NAPCO conversions were only available for heavy-duty pickups due to the design of Advance Design pickup driveshafts. Dealer-installed NAPCO conversions were common until 1957, when Chevrolet made the "Powr-Pak 4×4" a factory option for its Task Force trucks.