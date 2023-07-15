Like A Rock: The History Behind One Of Chevy Truck's Unforgettable Ad Campaigns With Bob Seger

As a brand, Chevy has gone through a number of slogans. "The Heartbeat of America" conjures up images of VHS tapes and Chevy Monte Carlos and Cavaliers, while the "Find New Roads" slogan of today looks ahead at the new direction Chevy is going with EVs and more efficient cars. Second to maybe only the Corvette, Chevy's most recognizable contribution to automobiles in general is the brand's line of trucks. There are few things more emblematic of a can-do nature and a hard working attitude than a Chevy truck.

No slogan has stuck to Chevy trucks perhaps more than the phrase "Like a Rock," which the brand used to advertise trucks for well over a decade. The phrase itself is derived from the legendary Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band song "Like a Rock" from the 1986 album also of the same title. Commercials from the era depict Chevy trucks being used in all sorts of thrill-seeking ways that would likely void the manufacturers warranty. And the there were likely many professional drivers on closed courses carrying out these stunts that likely prompted a "do not attempt" warning to consumers.