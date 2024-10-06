Why There's A Ticking Sound In Your Engine When It's Idle & Should You Be Concerned

Car engines derive power from thousands of miniature explosions contained within their cylinders every minute. We quickly become accustomed to the noises they make when we start them, while they're at idle, and after we've shut them down upon arriving at our destination. However, when a new engine noise is heard, we want to know what is causing it, and how do we fix it.

As a long time gearhead, throughout many years working on various vehicles, I've had a number of friends and family members call seeking help with strange engine noises. First, I need to know what the new noise sounds like before I can attempt to diagnose its source. This often leads to a hilarious round of attempted mimicry by the car's owner that may or may not be accurate, but will at least bring me a little joy until I can hear it in person.

The good news is that ticking engine sounds, especially those without an associated "Check Engine Light" (CEL), are often minor issues with relatively inexpensive repairs. However, if your idling engine makes a new ticking sound accompanied by the dreaded CEL, rough idle due to misfire, or smoke from the exhaust pipe, it could indicate more serious problems. Based on my personal experiences working on these issues, and deep-diving research, here are the most common culprits for an engine idle ticking sound.

