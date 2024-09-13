What Causes Lifter Tick In An Engine (And Can It Be Fixed?)

Cars are intricate machines that rely on a series of chemical and mechanical processes to work properly. When things go wrong with one of those processes, your car can start to make some strange noises. Automotive engines rely on valves to let the fuel-air mixture in and exhaust out, and most modern pushrod and overhead cam engines use lifters to open and close the valves. While the original Wankel rotary engine employed ports to let fuel in and exhaust out, later rotary engines used in some Mazda models had valves in the combustion chambers.

Advertisement

I only have a passing familiarity with rotary engines, but I have been working on cars for more than three decades. In that time, one engine noise I have become familiar with is lifter tick, which sounds like a piece of metal tapping on a hard surface in a rat-tat-tat pattern. Auto repairs can be costly and hard to estimate, so arming yourself with knowledge about possible problems and potential solutions can save you lots of money and help you avoid being taken advantage by a dishonest mechanic. With all that in mind, here are some things to know about the causes of lifter tick and what can be done to silence it.