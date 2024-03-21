How Often Do You Actually Need To Change Your Spark Plug Cables?
The spark plug cables of an internal combustion engine are oftentimes one of the most neglected components under the hood. In some vehicles, the engine makes do with coil packs or ignition coils instead of wires, but the operating principle remains the same. The spark plug cables feed high-voltage electricity from the battery to the spark plugs, enabling the plugs to produce the spark required for combustion.
Car manufacturers recommend inspecting or replacing the spark plugs every 30,000 to 50,000 miles, depending on the vehicle. Some cars equipped with ultra-long-life iridium plugs could take over 80,000 to 100,000 miles before needing a replacement.
Meanwhile, spark plug cables or coil packs are usually made of heat-resistant silicone or synthetic rubber materials to make them last as long as possible. But like any consumable part, the ignition coils won't last forever and require replacing at specific intervals.
When to change the spark plug cables of your car's engine
Like the spark plugs, the ignition coils or cables would need replacing every 30,000 to 70,000 miles. In some instances, the spark plug wires could last over 100,000 miles, but it all depends on many factors, like the make and model of your ride, your driving habits, the engine type, and whether the vehicle succumbs to heavy-duty use.
However, it might be time to inspect and replace the spark plug wires if your engine idles roughly, stalls upon starting, misfires or backfires when pushing the accelerator, hesitates to accelerate, the car feels slow, or there are sputtering or banging noises when revving the engine.
Moreover, hard starting and an illuminated check engine light could also point to faulty spark plug cables. Take your vehicle to a mechanic or repair shop immediately if misfiring, stalling, or hard starting is accompanied by a lit check engine light on the console. Driving any car with a check engine light is usually a bad idea, and persistently driving with faulty spark plug cables will lead to unpleasant driving and excessive fuel consumption.