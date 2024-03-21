How Often Do You Actually Need To Change Your Spark Plug Cables?

The spark plug cables of an internal combustion engine are oftentimes one of the most neglected components under the hood. In some vehicles, the engine makes do with coil packs or ignition coils instead of wires, but the operating principle remains the same. The spark plug cables feed high-voltage electricity from the battery to the spark plugs, enabling the plugs to produce the spark required for combustion.

Car manufacturers recommend inspecting or replacing the spark plugs every 30,000 to 50,000 miles, depending on the vehicle. Some cars equipped with ultra-long-life iridium plugs could take over 80,000 to 100,000 miles before needing a replacement.

Meanwhile, spark plug cables or coil packs are usually made of heat-resistant silicone or synthetic rubber materials to make them last as long as possible. But like any consumable part, the ignition coils won't last forever and require replacing at specific intervals.