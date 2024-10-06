5 Reasons Why Your Car Shakes On The Highway

Driving a modern car exposes us to a lot of scary situations, including things like accidents, inclement weather, mechanical malfunctions, and even the erratic behavior of our fellow motorists. All of those things are scary enough while cruising through your neighborhood, but they become increasingly terrifying while driving at highway speeds. We can avoid some of those problems by carefully planning our commute, and we can practice safe driving habits to minimize our chances of an accident or an argument with other drivers. However, one thing that's more difficult to predict and avoid is a mechanical malfunction, and one of the scariest mechanical problems to face while driving on the highway is shaking.

That's because excessive shaking or vibrations can cause us to lose control of the vehicle, especially when driving at high speeds on the interstate. The problem is that various mechanical malfunctions can cause your car to shake on the highway, and the issue may present itself in diverse forms. For example, you may experience violent shaking only while braking, or it may come and go as you accelerate.

With that said, diagnosing the problem usually requires a test drive and a professional inspection. However, learning some of the most common reasons why a car might shake on the highway can help you understand the issue better, and it may even help you to diagnose the problem yourself without a trip to the repair shop. As a former professional mechanic, I'll break down the most common causes of shaking on the highway, and I'll even touch on some of the potential fixes. So, from tire problems to worn-out suspension components and more, here are five common reasons why your car shakes on the highway.

