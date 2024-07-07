10 iPhone 15 Features You Should Be Using But Never Knew Existed

The iOS 18 beta is out (and you can try it now, if you dare), but the official public release is slated for September at the earliest. Ask any beta tester and they'll tell you bugs are aplenty and battery life is poor; best if you wait until the iPhone 16 hits store shelves. Worse, many of these features — particularly Apple Intelligence — won't be available to anybody with an iPhone 15 and below, and if you do have a 15 Pro, it's only available in beta for that September release date. That means you've got a long time to wait to try out those new iOS 18 features, particularly the fancy new Siri and Image Playground. The beauty of Apple, though, is that many of its best features aren't advertised on the front page of their Newsroom releases. Some that you might stumble upon have been there for years — and will change how you use your device.

Take the ability to turn the on screen keyboard into a trackpad by holding down the spacebar. It's a small thing that levels up the way you edit text on your phone. Most people have heard about it by now, but what they didn't know is that tapping the screen with a second finger allows you to select text with it, too — the point is, the rabbit hole goes deep once you look for those hidden features. To get you started with those lesser-known tricks and productivity boosters, here are some fab features you can try on your iPhone 15 right now.