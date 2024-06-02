These Are The Most Fuel Efficient Fords Ever Made

Since its inception in 1903, Ford has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, offering various vehicles to cater to different needs. Over the years, Ford has embraced efficiency, offering models with advancements like Flex Fuel (FFVs) to allow vehicles to use different fuel types.

Its evolution continued with the introduction of hybrids and plug-in hybrids, which still provide the best of both worlds by combining the internal combustion engine with electric motors for more power and significant efficiency gains. Nowadays, part of the Ford lineup features EVs, boasting zero emissions and better fuel efficiency than most older models. By embracing these advancements, Ford demonstrates its commitment to providing buyers with various choices that prioritize performance and environmental responsibility.

Below, we examine the most fuel-efficient Fords ever made and highlight the technologies contributing to their impressive ratings. We scrutinize them by their miles per gallon (MPGe for PHEVs and EVs) to showcase efficiency in converting fuel or electric energy into travel distance.