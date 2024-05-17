10 Record-Breaking High-Tech Gadgets You Might Have In Your Home

Technologies are always evolving, so it can be easy to forget that many were cutting-edge at their time of release. Some offered top-end power or efficiency, while others simply had especially unique features. Through the last few decades, countless different products ended up breaking new ground and inspiring even more advanced pieces of tech. In fact, some even managed to break records (there are countless engines that have set Guinness World Records, for example).

These products shattered history and are still considerably impressive today. While that might make them sound exceptionally rare, a great number of them also managed to reach the hands of more consumers than anything similar. You might even have at least one piece of record-breaking tech in your home, especially if you've been keeping up with trends over the past few decades. Try searching through your home to see if you own any of these high-tech, record-breaking gadgets!