The 10 Worst Smartphones Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smartphones are incredible inventions that have changed daily life for people the world over. We have seen the widespread adoption of them from the busiest streets in Manhattan to remote and isolated mountain villages. They have opened up opportunities to have information and communication at a fingertip's length, in ways inconceivable just a decade or two before and today they are seen to be indispensable parts of daily life.

While some advanced cellular phones with multiple abilities and features existed before it came along, the iPhone is widely considered to be the first smartphone. With its total touch screen operation, integration of a completely internet-focused operating system, and ability to modify it by adding and deleting software, also known as apps, the iPhone was, at a minimum, a trendsetter. It also happened to be what many considered the best phone available when it came out.

Since then we have been treated to a plethora of smartphone models of varying forms and functions with some more successful than others. While the smartphone has surely enhanced our life, some of these models have been a disaster to live with. From terrible interfaces to awful build quality, any number of bad decisions can make a smartphone feel kinda dumb. Here are ten terribly flawed, stupid smartphones.