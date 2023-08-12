AR Mario: Remembering Nintendo's Odd 3DS Feature

As Nintendo's final standalone handheld, its 3DS was packed full of gimmicks to entice the curious mind. There were plenty of 3DS games, of course, but even if you didn't have many games, the console itself featured a number of built-in software and functions. The obvious mentions include the 3DS' glasses-free 3D screen, gyroscopic sensor, and proprietary 3D camera. There was, however, another feature that wasn't used as extensively, but was just as impressive, if not more so.

The 3DS was the first Nintendo console to employ augmented reality tech, or AR for short . Through the use of special cards working in tandem with the 3D camera, you could bring elements of your games into the real world for a truly unique experience. AR experiences have become more common in mobile games thanks to smartphones, but few mobile games could create the kind of detailed AR imagery that the 3DS was capable of.

[Featured image by Antoine Turmel, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped and scaled]