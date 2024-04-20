10 Used Android Phones You Should Avoid At All Costs

There are plenty of reasons to buy a used smartphone instead of a new one. They cost less, are readily available, and going one or two generations back won't have a massive impact on performance in most cases. Refurbished options are also good choices since they have been professionally fixed and are ready for service, while still costing less than a new phone. Plus, with how OEMs update nowadays, many phones even two or three years old are still getting OS updates and security updates to this day.

But just because it's a good deal doesn't mean it's always a good idea. Lots of phones that you can find in the used market have floundered for one reason or another. Just like cars, laptops, or any other product, some generations just had problems out of the gate that can't be fixed. These phones should be avoided at all costs. Also, when shopping for a used smartphone, there are some other things you should check into as well.

Below are some smartphones that you should probably avoid buying even if you find a good deal. For this list, we looked at phones that might actually be dangerous to the end users, have some sort of unfixable software or hardware issue, or were otherwise abandoned soon after launch, thus preventing users from seeking support or repairs if something goes wrong. This list is by no means exhaustive, so make sure to investigate any phone you intend to buy on the used market.