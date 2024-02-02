10 Hyped Pieces Of Tech That Flopped

Necessity is the mother of invention, but customers are often the arbitrators of an invention's success. Companies generally only greenlight the research, development, and manufacturing of products they think will be profitable -– even if the invention isn't that good or doesn't improve on previous products. Out of all the tools that help guarantee a return on a company's investments, hype is both the biggest and most dangerous.

To entice as many potential customers as possible, companies want to make products that sound like the greatest invention since sliced bread. Occasionally, a piece of technology meets or even exceeds these promises, but more often than not, the hype overshadows the final product. We can often blame the marketing department for making promises the development wing can't keep, but sometimes a device or service is so horrible that publicity is the only thing it has going for it.

While overblown exposure is by no means a death knell for an invention, it certainly makes the hype surrounding it all the more noteworthy. And sometimes laughable. Here are 10 pieces of technology that flopped and could have peacefully faded into obscurity if it weren't for the overwhelming hype that preceded their failures.