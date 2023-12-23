Elon Musk's 5 Coolest Tech Inventions So Far

Starlink is a service that connects users to the internet by routing them through small satellites in low earth orbit. This forgoes the need for a traditional cable connection. Its 5,500 satellites provide internet to over 60 countries, with more planned to take to the stars.

This service, developed by SpaceX, has changed the lives of many people since it launched in 2019. Not everyone has access to ground infrastructure. For example, rural areas can have limited or no internet connectivity options. But with a Starlink dish and data plan, those in select rural areas can get internet connectivity no matter how far away from civilization they are.

It has also become a useful tool for providing internet access to moving vehicles. The Tesla team even used Starlink to livestream their Cybertruck road trip to the Pacific Ocean.

Not only has the service been used by everyday consumers, but it has also proved essential to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. After Russia shut down all other services to Ukraine, Starlink became the Ukrainian army's primary source of communication. This continues to be the case, even after some controversial moves by Musk about the service's use in the conflict.

Although Starlink isn't the only satellite internet service, with its rapid growth and promise of 42,000 in the future, it has a lot of potential. The company also has plans to launch a Starlink satellite phone service somewhere down the line.