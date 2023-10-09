Watch Cybertruck Go Off-Roading In Baja California With New Video
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Tesla streamed seven-and-a-half minutes of footage of two Cybertrucks off-roading through the famous Baja California peninsula. The unnamed narrator explained that the Tesla team took the trip to "see firsthand how these trucks handled one of the most challenging routes in the world." The video is taken from the passenger seat of a Cybertruck following an identical truck through the twisting dirt roads of the track, drifting and weaving through foliage and obstacles.
Off-Road Cybertruck in Baja 📐 https://t.co/uICsaGGE1o
— Tesla (@Tesla) October 9, 2023
The individual speaking claimed the trucks were taken straight out of the factory. This is corroborated by the RC sticker on the leading vehicle's back rear, which stands for release candidate. However, they did mention that they installed the trucks with a five-point harness car seat for safety and a Starlink mobility unit that was being used to stream.
At the time of recording, the speaker claimed to be a week into the trip and 1,280 miles from their starting point in San Diego. The narrator said the long trip was facilitated by a network of Tesla charging stations at hotels along the route. They noted other Tesla owners can take the same route by charging at the same stations.
Allegedly a successful and enjoyable trip
As the narrator edged closer to the Pacific Ocean, at the peninsula's tip, they claimed that the Cybertrucks made it through every terrain the trail threw at them, including sand wash, mountains, and even foliage. To answer the theoretical question of how the trucks managed the trip, the speaker told the viewer to just look at the video and see proof that the trucks were conquering the trail. They added, "These trucks are hardcore, they are super fun, [and] super durable." The crew's only alleged issues during the journey were two flat tires.
According to the speaker, switching to offroad mode after leaving the asphalt is simple and effective. Alongside active dampers, there are a few reasons why the Cybertrucks likely performed well on the trip. Based on the accounts of YouTuber MuddyRuttzz, who appeared to have run into the Tesla off-road adventurers weeks ago, the air suspension on the Cybertrucks has a wide range of clearance levels. The content creator also stated the trucks were equipped with 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires.
Reflecting on the trip, the narrator called it "really successful overall," noting that it gave them enough time for "tuning all the firmware, all the variables, testing out all the hardware, taking it to the extreme." This seems like good news for Cybertruck fans, as it may mean the truck is close to delivery.