Watch Cybertruck Go Off-Roading In Baja California With New Video

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Tesla streamed seven-and-a-half minutes of footage of two Cybertrucks off-roading through the famous Baja California peninsula. The unnamed narrator explained that the Tesla team took the trip to "see firsthand how these trucks handled one of the most challenging routes in the world." The video is taken from the passenger seat of a Cybertruck following an identical truck through the twisting dirt roads of the track, drifting and weaving through foliage and obstacles.

The individual speaking claimed the trucks were taken straight out of the factory. This is corroborated by the RC sticker on the leading vehicle's back rear, which stands for release candidate. However, they did mention that they installed the trucks with a five-point harness car seat for safety and a Starlink mobility unit that was being used to stream.

At the time of recording, the speaker claimed to be a week into the trip and 1,280 miles from their starting point in San Diego. The narrator said the long trip was facilitated by a network of Tesla charging stations at hotels along the route. They noted other Tesla owners can take the same route by charging at the same stations.