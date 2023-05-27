How Many People Can Fit Into SpaceX's Starship?

On April 20, 2023, SpaceX's Starship fired up the most powerful rocket man has ever built at its Starbase facility in South Texas. This first flight test not only damaged the launchpad, but several of Starship's engines malfunctioned a few minutes into flight, and it began to lose altitude. The ship's self-destruct mode engaged and caused the craft's "rapid unscheduled disassembly."

Despite all that, Elon Musk said the test went mainly according to plan and even exceeded their expectations. He claimed that the pad damage was minor and they could probably turn around another test flight within two months. However, Starship will remain earthbound until the FAA determines the root cause of the explosion, which could take months.

Borrowing a phrase from Neil Armstrong, this could be one of those "small step for man, giant leap for mankind" moments looked back on. While it may take a few years for Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corporation to iron out all the kinks of Starship, and regardless of Musk's business acumen or practices, this is only the beginning for SpaceX.

Starship is a fully reusable transportation system capable of carrying astronauts and cargo not only into orbit, but to the Moon, Mars, and eventually further. It can even be used to shuttle crew and goods to any point on the Earth in less than an hour. The full height of the two stage ship — with its massive Super Heavy rocket — is 394 feet tall, with a 29.5 foot diameter.