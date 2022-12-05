Microsoft Is Hiking The Price Of Its Xbox Games To $70

Microsoft had been a notable holdout among game developers in their quest to creep prices higher. The trend started at the onset of this console generation, when publishers like EA and Ubisoft began selling their newest games for $70 each in the fall. The standard price for new AAA titles had hovered around $60 before.

Now, Microsoft is finally joining its contemporaries in raising prices. Speaking with Eurogamer, the company confirmed it will be upping the cost of its newest full-priced titles in 2023 to $70. You can expect the latest "Forza Motorsport," "Redfall," and Bethesda's "Starfield" to be the first examples.

This is not welcome news for gamers, but we can't say we didn't see it coming. While Microsoft has been timid about instating anything concrete with regards to software, it hasn't shied away from price hikes for its services in the past. We've seen a few instances of this for its Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate, and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions (to name a few) over the years.