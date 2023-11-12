12 Secret Santa Gifts Under $50 For Gadget Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The holiday season is ramping up and that means it's time to start shopping for gifts. Typically, a lot of folks wait for sales days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That's well and good, as both days have excellent sales, but stuff is going to go on sale throughout November and December anyway, so why not get started sooner? There are plenty of neat items that don't even cost a lot that you can buy right now and be prepared.

The most difficult product category to shop for is inexpensive items. There are so many things below $50 that it's challenging to find a good quality gift that won't break down or fail within a couple of years. Plus, retail websites are inundated with the same products that are just rebranded a bunch of different times. For example, these Bluetooth speaker alarm clocks from Gallstep, Aisuo, and Hetyre are all the same product, just with different branding. The market is flooded with these copycat products, and it doesn't make shopping any easier.

So, here is a list of items for under $50 that should appease the gadget lover in your life. These are great as stocking stuffers, secret Santa gifts, and some of them are even good for kids. These gift ideas are also functional, so whoever receives them should be able to actually use them — hopefully for a good, long time.