12 Secret Santa Gifts Under $50 For Gadget Lovers
The holiday season is ramping up and that means it's time to start shopping for gifts. Typically, a lot of folks wait for sales days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That's well and good, as both days have excellent sales, but stuff is going to go on sale throughout November and December anyway, so why not get started sooner? There are plenty of neat items that don't even cost a lot that you can buy right now and be prepared.
The most difficult product category to shop for is inexpensive items. There are so many things below $50 that it's challenging to find a good quality gift that won't break down or fail within a couple of years. Plus, retail websites are inundated with the same products that are just rebranded a bunch of different times. For example, these Bluetooth speaker alarm clocks from Gallstep, Aisuo, and Hetyre are all the same product, just with different branding. The market is flooded with these copycat products, and it doesn't make shopping any easier.
So, here is a list of items for under $50 that should appease the gadget lover in your life. These are great as stocking stuffers, secret Santa gifts, and some of them are even good for kids. These gift ideas are also functional, so whoever receives them should be able to actually use them — hopefully for a good, long time.
How we chose
Regarding initial selections, the biggest thing was avoiding cheap knockoffs. There are a lot of highly disposable tech-oriented gifts that simply don't work well or promise more than they can deliver. For instance, a night light with a Bluetooth speaker doesn't sound like a bad idea. However, at roughly $20 to $30, the light probably won't be very bright or customizable, and the speaker is probably going to sound less than ideal. To avoid that, this list is full of items that not only work well but also make sense within their price tags. A Bluetooth tracker, for example, shouldn't cost more than $50 for a top-tier model. Luckily, they don't, so on the list they went.
Once we had a good list of items to choose from, it was just a matter of vetting out the bad ideas and products that might not be as good as others. For this, we referenced a whole bunch of online reviews. They include professional reviews where available, user reviews on retail websites, and Reddit reviews. We also ran every product through FakeSpot to ensure that the reviews weren't being doctored too heavily to where the user reviews became unreliable.
Finally, there is an element of personal experience. We are tech bloggers around these parts, which means we've either reviewed these products before, used tech from the same company, or have experience with similar tech in the same category. We know what makes things good, at least in the right context, so that helped us decide as well.
A Bluetooth tracker
A Bluetooth tracker is a good, simple gift that almost anyone can use. There are several brands in the category, but they all work mostly the same way — by connecting to your phone via Bluetooth. From there, you can activate them from an app on your phone and they'll help you find whatever they're connected to. A good example of this is the Tile Mate. You can put it on your keychain and then activate it if you ever lose your keys to help you find them again.
There are three main products that we recommend. The first is Tile. There are several different varieties, and they work on iOS and Android. Meanwhile, for iOS owners, the Apple AirTag is the obvious choice. Samsung Galaxy owners will get the most functionality out of the Galaxy SmartTag2. All three Bluetooth trackers work the same way, where you can ring them if you've lost something. They also all have a tracking network where you can find your stuff far away by pinging it off of other people's smartphones. We recommend gifting a tracker to someone based on what kind of phone they have for the best results.
You can find the Tile Mate on Amazon along with the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 and the Apple AirTag. All three trackers typically go for under $30, making them all inexpensive and accessible gifts, especially for that one friend who loses things all the time.
A smart speaker
A smart speaker is another excellent choice for a gift. Some of them, including the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Nest Mini, are under $50. Unfortunately, only Google and Amazon have sub-$50 products in this space. The Apple HomePod Mini – which is the cheapest product in the Apple HomePod line — is $100. Fortunately, Alexa and Google Assistant are excellent. While they might be less expensive, both Google and Amazon's speakers are quite good.
Much like Bluetooth trackers, your best bet is to purchase the one that best fits the giftee's life. If they have a bunch of products compatible with Alexa, then you should get them the Echo Dot, whereas folks with tons of Google stuff would benefit most from a Nest Mini. Otherwise, the two share a very similar set of features, even if you have to activate them in different ways.
The Google Nest Mini is $49.95 on Amazon, while the Amazon Echo Dot is $49.99. However, both speakers go on sale consistently over the course of the holidays, so if those links don't show them on sale, just wait a week or two, and they'll most likely go down eventually.
Sphero Mini Golf
The Sphero Mini Golf is an app-programmable robot golf ball. It's intended as a kid's toy, although some functions are pretty fun for adults, too. At its core, it's a fun little toy that you can control from an app. So, for example, let's say you drop this thing on a mini golf course. You can use the app to make the ball roll toward the hole without actually touching the ball. For the record, this thing is a gyroscopic ball inside of a golf ball shell, so please don't actually hit it with a golf club — it'll break.
The real fun comes when you use your imagination. A good example is a child constructing their own little mini course at home and then trying to get the ball to roll through the course without knocking anything down. The app also has a few different drive modes that let you control the ball in various ways, similar to the company's other well-known product that we've previously given a positive review, the BB-8 by Sphero. A secondary function is using the ball to control games on the smartphone. Sphero is fond of showing a Galactica-style game where you can twist the ball to move the ship around.
The Sphero Mini Golf ball costs $49.99 on Amazon. It also comes in five patterns, including white, blue, green, red, and a soccer ball design. If you do decide to pick it up, you'll need the app as well. Fortunately, the app is free on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
iFixit Mako Driver Kit
The iFixit Driver kit is a great gift for the electronic DIYer in your life. It's a screwdriver bit set that also includes a screwdriver and a screwdriver extender that bends. The screwdriver is actually quite nice. It's made mostly of metal with a blue tip that spins. That means you can press it up against the palm of your hand and twist the screwdriver with your fingers, making the act of unscrewing tiny screws much faster and easier. Even the lid of the kit is sectioned off for use as a parts tray when you're working on something.
There are a few different iFixit driver kits with varying numbers of bits. The Mako kit comes with 64 bits, and they should be every size you need for most tasks. That includes the Torx bits needed for Xbox and PlayStation controllers, along with basics like a small Philips head, a small flathead, and more. There's also a SIM tray removal tool in case you lose the one that comes with most smartphones. This is usable for putting PCs together, disassembling laptops for cleaning, and all sorts of other uses.
The iFixit Mako Driver Kit is $39.99 on Amazon. It's also the largest kit you can buy for under $50. The Moray and Minnow kits are smaller and also cost less. There is also the Mahi kit, which costs the same on Amazon but features a slightly different set of tools.
Kafri RGB Headphone Stand
The Kafri RGB Headphone Stand is a nice and inexpensive headphone stand with a lot of functionality. It holds headphones, obviously, but it also does a host of other things. The base of the headphone stand has RGB lighting. It's not controllable through your PC's software like the more expensive RGB headphone stands, but there is a button that lets you cycle through the various colors and effects. It is a great home office gadget that adds a splash of color without being obnoxious about it and you can always turn the RGB off if you don't like it.
The base also includes no fewer than five different ways to charge your device. The front of the stand houses two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. These don't transmit any data, so they're for charging only. Meanwhile, the back of the stand has two electrical outlets where you can plug in additional accessories if needed. We don't recommend plugging something like your PC or monitor into this, but it'll handle a wireless charger or something similar with no problems.
The Kafri RGB Headphone Stand runs for $26.99 on Amazon. There are five total variants. They include a double headphone stand, a pen holder, a pink one, and one that comes with two console controller holders. They are all substantially less expensive than many RGB headphone stands while still offering good functionality.
A streaming stick
A streaming stick is a nice gift idea that can add a little functionality to a loved one's TV without breaking the bank. There are two great products in this category at this price range — the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Google Chromecast with Google TV. Both products work as advertised without issues. When it comes to choosing, it essentially comes down to preference. Folks who like Amazon more should get the Amazon Fire Stick, while anyone who prefers the Google ecosystem should grab a Chromecast.
Both products work the same way. They plug into an HDMI port on the TV and allow the user to find something to watch from the large number of available streaming apps. Both platforms support the biggest streaming services — like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Crunchyroll — along with most of the smaller players like Peacock or Paramount+. In addition, both are fairly easy to use and come with remotes that are capable of controlling the TV if the TV supports it. The Chromecast has the added benefit of easier casting from a smartphone if that's something your giftee wants to do.
The Google Chromecast with Google TV is $49.99 on Amazon, as is the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Both support things like 4K and HDR, so as long as it has the streaming services you want, you can honestly go with either one and it'll be fine.
PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller
For gamers, a PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth controller is a solid pick. It's about the size of a standard Xbox Series X controller with a very similar button configuration. It also comes with a 3,000 mAh battery for a controller that can be used to charge a smartphone in a pinch. The controller comes with an adjustable clip to hold a smartphone above the controller. In addition, the controller can be paired with a TV or PC as well. Finally, it can also be connected in USB wired mode if you don't want to drain the battery.
This controller has been sold in several different forms for several years now. Best Buy once had a green variant that worked with Xbox as well, but it was a fair bit more expensive. The buttons have good action, while the joysticks have good motion without being too resistive or loose. It feels like gaming on a slightly less expensive Xbox controller. Some people may prefer the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con type of controller for a phone, but good versions of that style are universally more expensive.
The PowerA Moga XP5-A Plus runs for about $44.99 on Amazon, but the price does change frequently. The controller is a surprisingly good mix of form and function with solid ergonomics that feel more expensive than they are.
Gaming gift cards
Even though games aren't as inexpensive as they used to be, $50 can still go a long way on virtually any gaming platform. Fortunately, you can buy gift cards for essentially all of them in various denominations, depending on how much you want to spend. Those gift cards can go towards a new game, in-app purchases, or DLC for an existing game. In some cases, they can even be used for things like media, such as on Xbox, where you can buy movies and TV shows via Microsoft Movies & TV.
A lot of people look at gift cards as being impersonal and that couldn't be further from the truth. It's not possible to remember what games everyone wants, likes, or already has all the time, so a well-placed gift card in a stocking can give the giftee the power to buy what they want, which is still a nice gift. In addition to platform-specific gift cards, many games have gift cards as well. "Fortnite" V-Bucks, "Final Fantasy XIV" 60-day time cards, and other games have similar cards. Finally, physical stores like Best Buy and GameStop have gift cards that can be spent on accessories like headsets or controllers. Even Google Play and the Apple App Store have gift cards.
For the main platforms, it's more beneficial to buy a digital gift card and give your giftee the code for it. You can find digital gift cards for Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo Switch at the links.
Govee Smart Light Bulbs
Govee Smart Light Bulbs is a good starter set of smart light bulbs. They don't require a hub like some other smart light brands, which means you can gift these to just about anybody. All anyone needs to make them work is a stable 2.4 Ghz Wi-Fi signal. Most people have that. Plus, they're a lot less expensive while still giving you most of the same features as other brands. That includes support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
In terms of usability, these are quite easy to use. They screw into any standard light bulb socket and that's where they receive power. There is an app that lets you connect to the light bulbs and change their colors. They support both cold and warm white light along with 16 million colors. In addition, they can be grouped into a single set through Govee's app so they can all be controlled individually or at the same time if need be. Since they are LED lights, they should also last for a good long time.
You can get a four-pack of the Govee Smart Light Bulbs on Amazon for $39.99. Getting a multi-pack like this is actually quite nice because you can easily fill out a room with one pack. That isn't to say that the other smart light bulbs aren't nice either — Govee landed in the middle of our smart light brand ranking. However, getting a single bulb is a lot less exciting than getting four.
Lapgear Lap Desk
The Lapgear Lap Desk is a nice gift idea for anyone with a laptop. It works as one would expect. You simply place the laptop on the desk and put the desk on your lap. You get to keep your laptop off of blankets and cushions where it might struggle to intake air while simultaneously making it so you don't have to crane your neck down as far to see the screen. Lapgear's take on the desk uses bean bag cushions underneath the desk, which are firm enough to keep it steady while also being comfortable enough for long sessions.
In addition, these lap desks come with an integrated mouse pad. It works fine for most mice, although it is a bit thin. If the mouse has a low DPI, the user might find themselves lifting the mouse off of the pad more often. It works great for high-DPI mice, though. There is also a smartphone cradle that is large and deep enough to house an iPhone Pro Max or a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The company states that it supports up to 15.6-inch laptops. It's probably good to stay in spec because any larger and it'll overhang from the sides.
The Lapgear Lap Desk costs $39.99 on Amazon. There is also a variant with a wrist rest that goes for $49.99. Either version would make for a great gift. They also come in a few different colors per version, which is always nice.
Anker PowerCore 20K
Yes, the old portable phone charger is a mainstay in the inexpensive gift space, and Anker makes some of the best portable power banks in the game. The Anker PowerCore comes with a 20,000 mAh cell, which is enough to fully charge the largest phone batteries at least two or three times before the portable battery needs to be recharged. There are also two USB-A ports that are capable of charging simultaneously. The portable battery itself can be charged over USB-C or micro-USB, so it's a good way to repurpose old power bricks and cables.
Companies, including Anker, have been selling portable battery packs for well over a decade, so you're probably familiar with the use cases for a portable battery. This one is small enough to toss into a bag or purse, so you can top off your phone on the go if needed. Otherwise, you know what a portable battery is and what it's good for, so we won't waste time going over the basics. It's a solid gift idea, especially as a stocking stuffer. It's especially for kids in school so they can charge their phones while they're away from home.
The Anker PowerCore 20K goes for $49.99 on Amazon. Anker also makes a ton of portable chargers at different price ranges. If you're buying for someone with a modern iPhone, the Anker MagSafe Battery consistently goes on sale for under $50. The company also has a smaller, 10,000 mAh portable battery for about half the price of the PowerCore 20K.
Palmyth Fishing Gloves
A pair of fishing gloves is a weird choice for a tech-focused gift list, isn't it? Well, maybe not. Fishing gloves are unique. People who fish often have to tie fishing lines, bait hooks, and tie things like bobbers or hooks onto the line. That requires some finesse that you simply can't get with your hand in a glove. Thus, fishing gloves let you remove your index and middle fingers along with your thumb to tackle such challenges. As it turns out, those are the exact digits that people most often use to interact with their smartphones.
This is an out-of-the-box take on texting gloves. They're warm and all, but they don't offer the precision of a real human finger. Fishing gloves, by contrast, let you remove your thumbs from the glove so you can type out a text or whatever you need to do and then return your thumb to warmth when you're done. You get all the tactile advantages of using your uncovered finger without needing to remove the whole glove every time you grab your phone. It's a win-win.
You can get a pair of Palmyth Fishing Gloves for $39.99 on Amazon. They come in black and gray or a mountain sky pattern. The black and gray should go with most clothing options, though, making it a safer choice. There are other brands that sell gloves like this, so if the Palmyth isn't up your alley, take a look around.