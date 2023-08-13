5 Great Plug-In Hybrids That Aren't SUVs

SUVs and crossovers may be over-represented in the plug-in hybrid category, but that's not to say those wanting another type of PHEV will be left disappointed. Blending a compelling mix of electric power and the reassurance of a gas engine, plug-in hybrids can offer a gateway into electrification for those still struggling with range anxiety. Plus, while they may be a relative rarity in comparison to the growing all-electric segment, PHEVs do still have a little something for everyone.

We're leaving out bonafide exotics, where plug-in hybrids are unexpectedly well-represented. If you want super-luxury with a little electrification, Bentley's Flying Spur Hybrid certainly does the trick, pairing its acres of leather with a punchy twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor. If two-doors are more your scene, neither the Ferrari SF90 nor the McLaren Artura are likely to disappoint.

For those of us on more mainstream budgets, however, there are still PHEV options that aren't SUVs and crossovers. In fact, you don't need to break the bank to get behind the wheel of even a premium plug-in hybrid, and big families aren't left out of the party either.