5 Great Plug-In Hybrids That Aren't SUVs
SUVs and crossovers may be over-represented in the plug-in hybrid category, but that's not to say those wanting another type of PHEV will be left disappointed. Blending a compelling mix of electric power and the reassurance of a gas engine, plug-in hybrids can offer a gateway into electrification for those still struggling with range anxiety. Plus, while they may be a relative rarity in comparison to the growing all-electric segment, PHEVs do still have a little something for everyone.
We're leaving out bonafide exotics, where plug-in hybrids are unexpectedly well-represented. If you want super-luxury with a little electrification, Bentley's Flying Spur Hybrid certainly does the trick, pairing its acres of leather with a punchy twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor. If two-doors are more your scene, neither the Ferrari SF90 nor the McLaren Artura are likely to disappoint.
For those of us on more mainstream budgets, however, there are still PHEV options that aren't SUVs and crossovers. In fact, you don't need to break the bank to get behind the wheel of even a premium plug-in hybrid, and big families aren't left out of the party either.
BMW 330e
You'd be forgiven for not realizing the BMW 330e was electrified at all. By current BMW styling trends, the 3 Series is positively conservative in its design. No huge, misshapen grille; no riot of crease and cutlines. Instead, the 330e is a stylish and borderline subtle sedan that doesn't wear its electrification on its sleeve, something that undoubtedly appeals to a lot of would-be EV drivers.
That's not to say the technology underneath that sober sheet metal is lacking. Available in rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive form, the 330e combines a 2.0-liter inline-four gas engine with an electric motor, for a total of 288 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 mph arrives in 5.6 seconds, and while the 20-22 miles of electric-only range aren't going to shame a BMW i4, they're enough that a decent proportion of your daily trips could be done on EV power alone.
Pricing starts from $45,600 for the 2024 330e Sedan and $47,600 for the 2024 330e xDrive version. Sadly that means — unlike the bigger, and more expensive BMW X5 xDrive50e — the 330e doesn't qualify for a U.S. federal tax PHEV incentive. Still, as subtle electric flexes go, the 330e is tough to beat.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Minivans may no longer be considered cool — if they ever were — but there are still good reasons to pick one over an SUV for transporting a whole family and their essentials. With full EV minivans yet to appear, it's the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid which steps in to address the gap in the market. And, you may be surprised to discover, it does so very well.
The regular Pacifica's practicality is carried over wholesale, including convenient power-sliding doors and seating for up to seven in an airy, spacious cabin. Factor in the 32 miles of electric-only range — a full gas tank and the V6 engine bump that up to 520 miles of total range, considerably more than any gas-only Pacifica — and only the absence of an all-wheel drive option really stands out as a downside.
The $51,095 starting price is a roughly $9k premium over the equivalent non-PHEV Pacifica, but Chrysler's plug-in hybrid minivan does qualify for the full $7,500 U.S. federal tax incentive.
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid
Porsche may not be quite ready to play its all-electric 911 or 718 hand, but that doesn't mean it's under-represented in the electrified space. Before the Taycan EV arrived, the Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid was catering to those needing a four-door with a tickle of zero emissions.
Pricing kicks off at $109,000, and as well as Porsche's regular hatchback there's also a Panamera E-Hybrid Sport Turismo that's even more practical with its don't-call-it-a-wagon oversized trunk. Even at its most affordable, there's 455 horsepower to play with courtesy of a 2.9-liter gas engine and a beefy electric motor. By the time you get to the $200,400 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, there's a whopping 690 horsepower and a 3.0 second 0-60 mph time to entertain you.
That genuinely intense performance is paired with a spacious and well-equipped cabin. With 17-19 miles of electric-only range, model depending, you'll still be using gas for all but the shortest trips. Still, the way Porsche combines electric power with its potent gas engine makes the Panamera E-Hybrid a genuine source of driver smiles.
Toyota Prius Prime
For a company at the forefront of hybrids, it took Toyota a surprisingly long time to add a plug-in hybrid drivetrain to the Prius. Now in its fifth generation, the latest Prius shocks at least as much by its head-turning design as it does on fuel economy. Still, even once the avant-garde aesthetic has grown familiar, the Prius Prime's 44 miles of electric range should still satisfy.
Pricing that kicks off at under $33,000 certainly helps, too, as well as sucking some of the sting from the Prius Prime's loss of eligibility for U.S. federal EV tax credits. Its combined 220 horsepower makes it the most potent of the Prius family, too, and Toyota's sporty looks go more than just sheet metal deep. The Prius is surprisingly entertaining to drive.
In fact, the biggest downsides could well be a somewhat underwhelming dashboard design, and having to explain "no, it really is a Prius" to every other person in the parking lot. Practicality has taken a minor dip since the previous generation of Prius, but generally, it's hard to argue with what the newest Prius Prime brings to the PHEV table.
Volvo S60 Recharge
Volvo is an outlier in the car world: its entire range is already electrified, running the gamut from mild hybrids through to fully-electric models. It saves its "Recharge" branding for plug-in hybrids and battery-electric cars, though, and — with pricing from $51,950 — the Volvo S60 Recharge is the cheapest with the badge.
Even so, the handsome sedan can still deliver up to 41 miles of electric-only range on a full charge. With gas and electric working together, there's a total of 455 horsepower on tap: enough to take the S60 Recharge from 0-60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. All-wheel drive is standard, and Volvo's high-quality cabin recently got a Google-powered update that embeds Google Maps and Google Assistant into the dashboard.
With two new fully-electric Volvo SUVs on the way and a fully-electric line-up promised by the end of the decade, it's unclear just how likely it is that the less-popular sedans (and the S60 PHEV's wagon cousin, the V60 Recharge) will get an EV replacement. Still, when it comes to aging gracefully and still packing a punch, there's a whole lot to recommend the S60 Recharge for plug-in hybrid buyers not wanting an SUV or crossover.