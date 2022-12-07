2023 Volvo S60 T8 Recharge Review: Plug-In Hybrid Packs Punch

There is something to be said about ignoring the status quo. These days with the new car market what it is in the U.S., picking a sedan rather than an SUV or a crossover is arguably an act of automotive defiance. After all, with so-called utility vehicles still ascendent — and hardly lacking in the sort of luxury features once associated with the most prestigious of three-box sedans — it's hardly difficult to see which way the winds are blowing.

All the same, as cars like the 2023 Volvo S60 Recharge demonstrates, there are more reasons than simply obstinacy to avoid a truck, no matter how lavish. Whether it's the silhouette that appeals, the inevitable driving dynamics advantages of a sleeker vehicle with a lower center of gravity, or this Recharge's useful addition of plug-in hybrid electrification, Volvo's smallest and most affordable sedan in the U.S. feels far from old-fashioned.