Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Vs. Motorola Razr Plus 2023: Which Is Best?

Samsung recently unveiled its new assemblage of flagship products at the second annual Unpacked event in South Korea, where its new foldable smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 — were the main attractions. While Samsung primarily focused on improving the durability of the Fold, the new Flip gets a bigger spic-and-span external display besides an improved hinge mechanism. The larger display also helps the Galaxy Z Flip 5 compete against the Motorola Razr Plus, launched in June 2023 with a more useful outer screen.

Samsung dominates the segment of foldable phones with over 80% of the reported market share in 2022. Even though the foldables market is maturing and getting denser — over 35 new foldable smartphones are set to launch throughout the year — most of them, however, will not make it to the U.S. With the Galaxy Z Flip 4 being the best-selling foldable smartphone of 2022, the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 has a lot to overcome in the form of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5.

However, the former's much improved outer display could bring some respite from the competition and help Motorola bite into Samsung's massive share in the U.S. Similarly, Samsung's bigger outer display and improved internals make the choice between the two clamshells confusing. How do you pick? Let's look at the differences between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr Plus 2023 to help decide the better flip phone for you.