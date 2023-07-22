6 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Cheap Electric Car

If there's a bogeyman in the electric vehicle world, it has to be range. After all, when you're used to the convenience of pulling in at any gas station and topping up the tank in five minutes or less, it's perhaps understandable that the thought of needing to find an outlet after a couple of hundred miles of driving causes anxiety. The reality is, though, that range isn't necessarily the barrier to going EV that you might think it is.

Today, there are EVs on the market that are rated to go more than 500 miles on a single charge, though you'll pay handsomely for that grand touring ability. Down at the budget end of the electric category, battery sizes and range estimates tend to be a lot more conservative. Nonetheless, it's worth doing the math on just what driving you'll actually be doing.

The average American driver uses their vehicle for less than 40 miles of driving each day, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. That means a Chevrolet Bolt EV — which starts at $26,500 (plus destination) and is EPA rated for 259 miles on a single charge — could go about a week before it needed to be plugged in again. According to Bloomberg research, the average electric car sold in the U.S. in 2022 could do 291 miles on a full battery.

Yes, some drivers will be outliers, driving much further on any average day, but for many, it seems likely that they're overestimating just how far they'll need to go between charges.