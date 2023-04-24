10 Electric Cars With The Lowest Maintenance Costs

Consumer Reports recently conducted a study focusing on electric vehicle (EV) ownership costs compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The study found that, generally, EVs are less expensive to own over the long term than gas cars. Fuel (or the lack thereof) represents a significant source of savings for EV owners, and charging an EV at home costs less than filling a fuel tank. Owners of cars with a driving range of 250 miles or more can recharge their EVs about 92 percent of the time at home with low-cost chargers instead of using public fast chargers.

The Consumer Reports study also found that electric vehicles are less expensive to maintain than traditional ICE vehicles. EVs have fewer moving parts and do not require tune-ups, oil changes, or coolant flushes, and they lack many parts that need periodic replacement, such as mufflers, starter motors, and hoses.

Although battery replacement on an EV can be costly, owners are paying about half as much for maintenance as gas-powered car owners. According to the federal Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, EV scheduled maintenance expenses average $0.06 per mile, while ICE vehicles average $0.10 per mile. Furthermore, EV maintenance costs vary widely by manufacturer, from an annual cost of $238 for the Chevrolet Bolt to $748 for the Nissan Leaf. Here are ten electric cars with the lowest maintenance costs.