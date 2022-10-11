The Biggest Phone Flops Of All Time

The world of smartphones is one of the most rapidly evolving in the tech industry, to the point where the label "phone" is almost a bit misleading. Yes, they still get used to call people sometimes, but more often, they're our calendars, fitness trackers, on-the-go sources of entertainment, and connections to friends and family. In fact, the smartphone has become one of the key devices that most of us can't live without, with many users forming fierce alliances with their favorite smartphone brand.

However, for every smartphone success story, there are an equal number of devices and features that end up as disasters. Some of them fail due to poor market timing, some due to usability problems, and some simply due to the fact that consumers aren't interested in them. These flops can often be a result of the industry's smaller players trying to do something different to stand out, but even segment leaders like Samsung and Apple aren't immune tothe occasional high-flying launch that ends up going down like a lead balloon.