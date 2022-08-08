Nearly 59% Of People Said This Company Makes The Best Smartphones

There is no denying the massive impact smartphones have had on modern society. Evolving over the past two decades, these gadgets have become, perhaps, the most important communication tool ever produced. It's almost ironic to think about how the original cell phone — originally envisioned as a better alternative to the fixed landline telephone — has evolved to become the smartphone we're so familiar with today.

Apart from having the ability to make and receive calls, the modern smartphone now lets you access literally anything under the sun — well, almost. From making video calls to your loved ones and doubling up as a camera to letting you listen to the music of your choice, ordering food, hailing a cab, and even helping you find a date, smartphones are the modern-day equivalent of the mythical Excalibur, giving those wielding them seemingly limitless power.

The monumental changes to the capabilities of the cell phone over the past few years had a lot to do with the massive improvements to wireless communications standards. In conjunction with these, the past decade saw generational improvements to the software, making these devices intuitive and easy to use for even the most entry-level consumers. However, despite their apparent ubiquity, there are only a handful of companies that have tasted success in designing, manufacturing, and selling feature-packed, high-quality smartphones.