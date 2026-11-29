Most of us open the Play Store, search for a few big names, and call it a day. We install what's popular and what's trending on the internet, be it photo editors, music players, or maybe a shopping app. However, most of the popular apps are either paid or have the most useful features locked behind a paywall. The good thing about Android as an OS is that you do not have to rely on paid apps or subscription-based apps for your needs. Some of the most useful apps never show up on the first page of the Google Play Store. In fact, some of the best apps aren't even on the Play Store.

They are made by small teams, or even one person, but the idea is to provide paid app features for free, and a few have no ads at all. Some of the best unheard-of apps do not always come with a big marketing budget. They focus on providing features and utility, and making sure you don't have to pay a dime to use them.

To make this easy for you, we've picked nine free apps that give you access to features that you get with paid apps. Some apps are available to download directly from the Play Store, while for others, you have to explore GitHub. The best part, you don't have to be an expert to start using them.