5 Free Useful Alternatives To Paid Android Apps

In a system as open as the Android ecosystem, you don't have to stick to what's available on the Google Play Store for your tasks. You can sideload apps from third-party sources and get the job done, often just as well. However, several paid apps do the job so well that their alternatives are no match. You wouldn't and shouldn't mind paying for a subscription if it serves your purpose well, but paid subscriptions have a way of creeping into every corner of your life these days.

One app wants a monthly fee for cloud storage, another asks for a monthly payment to export a document without a watermark. The monthly bills can add up to a scary amount pretty easily. The good news is that there is no shortage of free apps that do the job when it's time to cut costs. VLC and OBS are just a couple examples of free apps that outperform their paid competitors, and there are so many more.

None of the apps we're going to cover here are stripped-down demos or trial versions labelled as "free," either. Each is a fully functional app or browser tool that a person can rely on without hitting a paywall.