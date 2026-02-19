5 Free Apps That Beat Expensive Alternatives In Every Way That Matters

By now, it feels like a common observation that tech keeps getting more expensive without necessarily becoming more useful. While AI drives up hardware costs, many apps we once used for free now require subscriptions to access their most useful features. When we begrudgingly pay those increasingly exorbitant fees, we often receive a product that barely works.

But it doesn't have to be this way. Some of the most frustrating and costly apps are the most well-known, but that's only because they have a corporate marketing budget. There are often excellent alternatives available completely for free, many of which are even better than the expensive apps they're meant to replace. The only reason you don't know about them is that they rely mostly on word-of-mouth for marketing. So, we rounded up five of the best free apps that will make you forget all about their expensive competitors faster than you can say, "Cancel my subscription."

When we say free, we mean you don't spend a dime (unless you want to donate to the developer, which is always a welcome way to show your appreciation for their work). This list excludes any apps with hidden fees or "pro" subscriptions that lock important functionality behind a paywall. When you install these programs, they're yours to configure as you wish, because that's how software is supposed to work. So, here are five free apps that beat expensive alternatives in every way that matters to you.