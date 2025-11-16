The 5 Best Open-Source Apps To Get Work Done On Your Mac

Pose Nudge is my favorite open-source app. It isn't your usual productivity app, but it offers something virtually ever person who's ever wondered whether you should avoid actually using your laptop on your lap might want. This AI-powered app performs a real-time posture analysis using the webcam on your Mac. It lets you set the right posture for your workstation duties, and once that position has been logged, it will keep an eye on your shoulder and neck posture. As soon as it detects a poor posture or "turtle neck" slouching, it shows a notification alert. Additionally, it ranks your posture on a scale of 0-100 and accordingly creates a long-term log of the time you spend in front of a computer.

The app runs entirely as a Menu Bar utility, and most importantly, it runs fully offline. That means none of your activity data is sent to any remote server, and everything is handled on your Mac. All you need to do is click a picture of your current posture, set it as the point of reference, and then go back to your work. You can decide the frequency of posture monitoring between 3, 5, 7, 10, and 15 seconds, while also controlling how many notifications the app can send. Moreover, you can also customize the sensitivity levels for neck and shoulder posture correction

Try the Pose Nudge app for Mac via GitHub.