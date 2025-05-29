Should You Avoid Using Your Laptop On Your Lap Or Is It Just A Myth?
For the longest time, people have been spreading all kinds of claims about the negative health effects of electronics. Sure, some, particularly those about phones, aren't completely baseless. For instance, according to a study published in the Journal of Mental Health and Clinical Psychology, being on your phone too much can affect your mental well-being and lead to mood disorders, poor sleep, and even depression. It's a known cause of eye strain and nearsightedness, too, as reported by the American Academy of Ophthalmology. But behind these many truths, there's also a big myth about cell phones that has already been proven false: the radio frequency radiation the device emits doesn't cause cancer.
Phones aren't the only gadgets plagued by rumors, though. Laptops are a common target, too. Probably one of the most common claims surrounding the portable computer is that it isn't safe to use on your lap. But is there any truth to this, or is it just another tech myth?
The truth about using your laptop on your lap
From the name "laptop" alone, it's easy to assume that it's designed and safe to be used on your laptop. However, health bodies say otherwise. There are actually negative health effects of repeatedly putting your laptop on your lap, ranging from posture problems to skin conditions.
In a study published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM), the researchers reported that working on your laptop while it's on your lap encourages poor working posture. When your posture is bad, the University Health Services of Princeton University says it can result in muscle strain, back pain, and fatigue. Always using your laptop on your lap will then eventually cause Repetitive Strain Injuries like tendonitis and carpal tunnel syndrome.
In the same NLM study, it was discovered that the male reproductive health takes a toll from this bad tech habit, too. Due to the heat from the computer, the scrotums get warmer than normal, which could contribute to infertility.
Then, there's the skin condition. Based on the health experts from the Ohio State University, prolonged close skin exposure to low-level heat sources (under 115º F) like laptops can trigger erythema ab igne, or toasted skin syndrome. It's when your skin becomes discolored in a fishnet pattern due to your blood vessels dilating from the heat. Toasted skin syndrome can burn or itch, and in rare cases, even lead to skin cancer. Although mild conditions are easily treatable by avoiding using your laptop on your lap, toasted skin syndrome can be permanent if you're chronically exposing your thighs to your laptop.
How using your laptop on your lap affects the laptop
Using your laptop directly on your lap not only affects you, but it can also harm the computer itself. This is because your lap alone is too soft. When you place the machine on a soft surface, you effectively block the air vents on its bottom and sides. And with no proper airflow, your laptop could overheat and underperform. You might even notice signs like lag, loud fans, and intermittent reboots, if not shutdowns. This may not be obvious right away, but where you work on your laptop might be killing it slowly.
Besides issues with ventilation, there's the risk of dropping the laptop, too. Accidents can easily happen when you're keeping the machine on your lap with no support. One wrong move, and it could end up damaged with a cracked screen, malfunctioning keyboard, or worse, dislodged internal components.
So, should you avoid using your laptop on your lap? Absolutely. Putting your laptop on a flat table instead of your lap saves you from posture problems, infertility, and skin conditions, and your laptop from physical damage. If you're still uncomfortable in that position, try adding an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse and using your laptop as a desktop computer. That way, you have more freedom on how to sit and align your wrists.