Should You Avoid Using Your Laptop On Your Lap Or Is It Just A Myth?

From the name "laptop" alone, it's easy to assume that it's designed and safe to be used on your laptop. However, health bodies say otherwise. There are actually negative health effects of repeatedly putting your laptop on your lap, ranging from posture problems to skin conditions.

Advertisement

In a study published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM), the researchers reported that working on your laptop while it's on your lap encourages poor working posture. When your posture is bad, the University Health Services of Princeton University says it can result in muscle strain, back pain, and fatigue. Always using your laptop on your lap will then eventually cause Repetitive Strain Injuries like tendonitis and carpal tunnel syndrome.

In the same NLM study, it was discovered that the male reproductive health takes a toll from this bad tech habit, too. Due to the heat from the computer, the scrotums get warmer than normal, which could contribute to infertility.

Then, there's the skin condition. Based on the health experts from the Ohio State University, prolonged close skin exposure to low-level heat sources (under 115º F) like laptops can trigger erythema ab igne, or toasted skin syndrome. It's when your skin becomes discolored in a fishnet pattern due to your blood vessels dilating from the heat. Toasted skin syndrome can burn or itch, and in rare cases, even lead to skin cancer. Although mild conditions are easily treatable by avoiding using your laptop on your lap, toasted skin syndrome can be permanent if you're chronically exposing your thighs to your laptop.

Advertisement