Nvidia Users Can Fix Low Quality YouTube Videos With This RTX Feature

Most PCs these days are running displays with resolutions of at least 1080p, but not all videos have caught up. Many videos on sites like YouTube were shot on low-quality cameras, or uploaded before the platform could handle higher resolutions and bitrates. Sometimes, you just have a bad Internet connection preventing you from streaming something in its original quality. Whatever the case, it can be frustrating to endure low quality videos on a high resolution display. But if you've got a Windows 10 or 11 PC with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, there's a solution.

NVIDIA includes a feature that uses AI to upscale video in real-time, artificially injecting details and noise reduction into your videos as they play. In the best case scenarios, it adds back a bit of crispness to videos that are struggling to look their best. It's called Super Resolution, and it's part of the graphics card company's RTX Video Enhancements suite. The feature works with any GeForce RTX graphics card, meaning the GeForce RTX 20-series and newer. Best of all, it not only works on videos stored locally on your computer's drives, but also on videos streamed from the web. That means you can use it on platforms like YouTube, or even on streaming services like Hulu and Disney+. So, here's how to get NVIDIA RTX Super Resolution running on your own PC, as well as how to make sure it's working properly and troubleshoot the most common issues.