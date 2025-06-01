Nvidia RTX Vs. GTX GPUs: What's The Difference?

Building a gaming PC can be as daunting of a task as it is exciting — setting a budget, picking the right parts, and ensuring compatibility across components can get overwhelming given the pool of options at your disposal. The graphics card, or the GPU, is perhaps the most important piece when building a gaming PC. A powerful GPU will deliver a high-quality gaming experience with ample frames.

With excellent launches like the Radeon RX 9070 XT, the discussion surrounding AMD vs. Nvidia GPUs is no longer as clear-cut as it used to be. Nvidia has crafted a name for itself in the gaming community, and despite the comparatively higher price points for its GPUs, they sell like hot cakes.

There is an Nvidia graphics card for every budget, but you might have seen listings alternate between the "RTX" and "GTX" product names. These are simply the marketing terms that Nvidia uses to brand its consumer-oriented graphics cards, specifically in the gaming industry. GTX stands for "Giga Texel Shader eXtreme" and while there is no official documentation stating what RTX stands for, most unofficial sources have settled for the "Ray Tracing Texel eXtreme" full form.

Simply put, the RTX series of graphics cards are a successor to the GTX range. If you're buying an Nvidia GPU in 2025, know that any GTX cards you see on third-party new or used marketplaces are several years old at best — with the GTX 16-series being finally discontinued in 2024.