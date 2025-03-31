What Does RTX Stand For On NVIDIA GPUs?

From the futuristic dystopian streets of "Cyberpunk 2077" to the detailed wastelands of "Red Dead Redemption 2," there is a lot that video games have to offer. While consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X remain the quickest and oftentimes the cheapest way to enjoy AAA titles, enthusiasts will always default to building a rig of their own. Major components that directly affect the gaming performance of a PC include the CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage.

More specifically, a good GPU will let you run your favorite games at not just a higher resolution but with plenty of frames to spare. Competitive titles like "Valorant" may not require as much horsepower to run, but if you're building a gaming PC, you might as well make sure it's equipped to churn out any other modern game you throw at it. Nvidia and AMD are both big names in the PC gaming industry, but Team Green enjoys a whopping 88% market share, as reported by Jon Peddie Research.

You can pick up an Nvidia graphics card at any budget, and purchasing used components from third-party marketplaces is a decent option if you're on a tight budget. Nvidia's nomenclature for its consumer-grade graphics cards isn't as bad as AMD's or Intel's catalog, but it can still leave first-time PC builders scratching their heads — especially with the whole "RTX" branding. How are Nvidia's new cards different from the previous GTX series, and does RTX even stand for anything?

