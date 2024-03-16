7 Cheaper StreamYard Alternatives For YouTube And Twitch Streamers

Over the last few years, StreamYard has become arguably the leading brand in remote recording solutions for YouTubers and podcasters. Besides simplifying the process of doing a chat show style stream more broadly, what makes StreamYard — and its direct competitors — stand out is that, when producing for later on-demand viewing/listening, it records each person on the call locally to their computers, keeping them in sync before automatically uploading them to the cloud. Even for audio-only podcasting, it beats using hand claps to sync up recordings in editing software; that video is also included makes it even better.

However, there are some downsides, the big one being that StreamYard is on the expensive side. If you're paying month to month, it's $25 per month for the Basic plan that tops out at 720p HD video quality and $49 monthly for the Professional tier that adds 1080p HD streaming among other additional features. (Paying annually in lump sums drops the average monthly price down $5 for Basic and $10 for Professional.) Not everyone needs the features like local recording or the most pristine possible video quality, though, and might be handy enough to use something more complicated to stream remote interviews and the like while spending less money. Some of StreamYard's competitors — albeit far from all — charge lower prices than StreamYard, too, if you still need something simplified.

So whether it's a direct competitor for StreamYard or a local software solution that lets you stream from video chat apps, let's take a look at some alternatives that don't dent the wallet nearly as much.